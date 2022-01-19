STANLEY Security Releases 2022 Industry Trends Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY Security has today released its third annual Industry Trends Report, revealing the key themes that industry leaders expect will shape the security industry in 2022 and beyond.

The report – which includes insights from STANLEY Security's experts, other leading security technology innovators, and end users – reflects changes in the priorities of organizations as they emerge from the pandemic. In addition, it takes a deeper look at how security technology can be utilized to help support those priorities and redefine business operations.

Alongside key trends, the report discusses important findings from a recent survey conducted by STANLEY Securityi. The findings detail how organizations are more interested than ever before in implementing security solutions that can help them solve key business challenges.

"Security is much more than protecting organizations, assets, and people; it can also offer organizations a competitive advantage," stated STANLEY Security Global President Matthew Kushner. "The STANLEY Security 2022 Industry Trends Report focuses on just that – how technology and the insights it provides can empower businesses. It highlights how application and innovation within the industry can help organizations integrate security technology to become more proactive and efficient."

How Health, Safety, and Security will be at the Forefront of Hybrid Workforce Models

With the continued adoption of hybrid working models across the globe, organizations will likely continue to navigate new complexities and concerns when it comes to managing on-site health, safety, and security in 2022.

STANLEY Security's survey identified that one of the top concerns of business leaders regarding embracing the hybrid model is the security of their organization's assets, including their inventory, equipment, and facilities (72%). This was followed by keeping up with technology advances and continued digitalization (69%), and the health and safety of their employees and customers (59%).

Two key trends of note that STANLEY Security predicts for 2022 include Navigating the Future of the Workplace and an 'Always-on' Approach to Security. Protection has now expanded beyond the threshold of the office to include employees' homes. Therefore, in order to keep them safe and secure, organizations need to consider holistic solutions to ensure employees' wellbeing, regardless of their desired working destination. Alongside this, as facilities are no longer fully occupied with hybrid working, businesses will also need greater oversight of security.

AI, Machine Learning, and Advanced Analytics Will be Utilized for both Protection and Optimization

Doing more with less is no longer an option but a necessity for many. In the Industry Trends Report, STANLEY Security predicts Advancing the Era of Automation to be a key trend for 2022.

Organizations have increasingly limited resources, including time and labor. As a result, many are frequently turning to automation to accomplish tasks and achieve goals. STANLEY Security's research identified AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics as emerging areas of opportunity for organizations in 2022. The top reasons amongst business leaders for looking to implement these technologies include optimizing their operations (78%), protecting their people (66%), and safeguarding their assets (66%).

This past year also saw supply chains thrown into crisis, causing delays and disruption around the world. STANLEY Security predicts that Protecting the Supply Chain will be a key trend in 2022 with AI, machine learning, and security technology set to play a crucial part in helping to safeguard against future disruption. With so many applications of security technology across the supply chain, more and more organizations will begin leveraging them in 2022 and beyond.

The Intersection of 5G, Security, and IoT 2.0

One of the most exciting opportunities and predicted trends for the security industry in 2022 is the Intersection of 5G, security, and IoT 2.0. The expansion of RTLS technology, widescale connectivity and accessibility of 5G, and the power of IoT-enabled security solutions are expected to deliver immense operational benefits for businesses.

Of those businesses which have already integrated 5G technology into their operations, the most reported benefits were increased efficiencies with work process and outputs (72%), improved ways to process data (57%), and improved remote work capabilities (47%).

STANLEY Security's research found that almost most half (48%) of businesses surveyed are looking to adopt 5G technology over the next 18 months. This adoption will power a new generation of asset tracking and environmental monitoring solutions. More so, as devices become smaller, faster, and less expensive, the population of IoT will grow exponentially, creating further opportunities for businesses.

To view the full report, which details 10 key trends for the security industry in 2022, please visit: www.stanleysecurity.com/trends.

i Data based on STANLEY Security survey conducted in September 2021 of 200 business decision-makers in the US and UK across a range of verticals in mid-market and enterprise organizations.

