ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Exterran Corporation

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Enerflex Ltd. Stockholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of Exterran stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $735 million and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Exterran Corporation and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/extn/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC