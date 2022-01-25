SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of Lawson Products, Inc. with TestEquity & Gexpro Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAWS) ("Lawson" or the "Company") stock prior to December 29, 2021 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of Lawson with TestEquity & Gexpro Services, two portfolio companies of LKCM Headwater Investments ("LKCM Headwater"), which is the private investment arm of Luther King Capital Management Corporation. Upon completion of the all-stock transaction, Lawson's existing shareholders will only own approximately 47% of the combined company, and affiliates of LKCM Headwater (which currently own approximately 48% of Lawson's outstanding shares) will own approximately 75% of Lawson's shares.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The merger investigation concerns whether stockholders have by harmed by the decision of the boards of directors to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

