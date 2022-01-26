Infrastructure Projects Honored by Statewide Engineering Group

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the American Council of Engineering Companies, California and ACEC California Scholarship Foundation, engineering firms and public and private works projects are being celebrated next week at ACEC California's annual Engineering Excellence Awards Celebration. Projects were recognized for demonstrating an exceptional degree of innovation, complexity, achievement, and value.

"These ACEC California engineering and land surveying firms are being honored for their exceptional degree of innovation, intricacy, accomplishment, and value," said Brad Diede, Executive Director of ACEC California. "Californians deserve a reliable drinking water supply, safe and efficient transportation systems along with safe bicycle and pedestrian routes, structurally sound stadiums and residential buildings, and better infrastructure on all fronts. Our firms are committed to building a better California."

San Diego Honor Award Projects:

Kleinfelder worked as the prime consultant on the Miramar Clearwell Improvements Project, essentially replacing the orginial 1959 facility and enhancing the plant's ability to respond to changing water quality conditions.

WSP USA served as the prime consultant on the Mid-Coast Extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley, enhancing the quality and efficiency of SANDAG's transit system.

Los Angeles Region Honor Award Projects:

Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering, Inc. worked as the design engineer for the Los Angeles County Earvin Magic Johnson Park Urban Runoff Water Recycling in Willowbrook, resulting in a sustainable new water source for the park.

Psomas was selected by the City of LA Bureau of Engineering to work on the widening and rehabilitation of the North Spring Street Viaduct Widening and Rehabilitation project, a historic bridge spanning the Los Angeles River between Long Beach and the San Fernando Valley.

Walter P Moore worked as the structural engineer on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, creating three seismically independent structual systems that help define the beautiful project aesthetic.

Ninyo & Moore: Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants provided geotechnical engineering for the design and construction of the new LAX Terminal 1.5 in Los Angeles.

Long Beach Honor Award Projects:

Jacobs Engineering Group worked on the Fireboat Station No. 15 at the Port of Long Beach, which will now safeguard the Port and terminals by providing both waterside response and landside firefighting coverage.

Moffatt & Nichol worked on the Middle Harbor redevelopment project in Long Beach, which combines two aging shipping terminals into one of the world's most advanced and greenest container terminals.

WSP USA worked on the International Gateway Bridge in Long Beach, which now accommodates larger cargo ships and the increase in trucking traffic at the port.

Additional Firms/Projects Being Honored Throughout California:

Riverside County - AZTEC Engineering Group, Inc. for their work on the Interstate 15 Express Lanes Project, improving existing and future mobility along the I-15 corridor.

San Francisco - Degenkolb Engineers provided seismic retrofit design services for a 22-story high rise and historic banking hall located at 400 and 430 California streets in downtown San Francisco.

Monterey - Kennedy/Jenks Consultants, Inc. designed the Pure Water Monterey Advanced Water Purification Facility, which benefits the residents of northern Monterey County, supports key economic industries of tourism and agriculture, and helps protect and enhance the environment.

Manteca –Mark Thomas & Company, Inc.'s work on the SR 120/Union Road Interchange, the first Diverging Diamond Interchage (DDI) constructed in the state of California, paved the way for implementation of other DDIs currently in development.

Salinas – The Transportation Agency for Monterey County contracted with MNS Engineers, Inc., HDR and BKF Engineers to provide engineering design and construction management/inspection for the Salinas Intermodal Transportation Center.

Santa Clara County - Mott MacDonald / Bechtel, a Joint Venture, provided the overall program management and project controls for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority's BART Silicon Valley Berryessa Extension Phase I Project.

Alameda County - Parsons Corporation is being honored for their work on the East Bay Bus Rapid Transit Project, which delivers unparalleled bus frequency through a nearly 10-mile network of dedicated and painted bus-only lanes.

ACEC California is a 60 plus year-old, nonprofit association of private consulting engineering and land surveying firms. As a statewide organization, we are dedicated to enhancing the consulting engineering and land surveying professions, protecting the general public and promoting use of the private sector in the growth and development of our state.

