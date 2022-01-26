Integrated Dental Organization Espire Dental Acquires a Multi-Practice Platform With Six Locations In Colorado

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental , a fast growing, doctor-led Integrated Dental Organization (IDO), is excited to announce the recent acquisition of a multi-practice platform with six locations throughout Colorado.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Espire Dental is raising the bar within the dental industry with 19 practices located throughout Colorado, California, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The company actively seeks and acquires practices with a clinical philosophy that focuses on the patient experience, while placing significant emphasis on elevated clinical care and quality and true employee fulfillment. The addition of these six new Colorado practices bolsters Espire's positioning in the Colorado market, while broadening the quality of dental care available to patients throughout the state.

Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental, is thrilled about the new partnership and the future growth prospects of Espire. "It has been exciting to meet each provider and team member as we include these six practices into our Espire family. Each location fits perfectly within our existing Espire footprint, and we are excited to continue to work together with Dr. Todd Matheson. "

Dr. Todd Matheson, D.M.D., is the clinical director who owned the six new Colorado practices. He and his excellent team of doctors and team members are a natural fit with Espire based on their patient-focused approach and high standards of clinical excellence and training. "My goal is to provide my patients with the highest care possible while restoring their perfect smile. I knew after talking with Espire they were the best fit for my team and our patients," Dr. Matheson said.

Espire Dental provides world-class support in operations, clinical training, human resources, marketing and finance, allowing dentists to focus all their attention on patient care and elevating their clinical team members' everyday experience as a valued employee. For Hill, the idea of providing more practice owners and clinicians with Espire's unique culture coupled with excellent business support systems, tools and resources is paramount to elevating patient care in the markets Espire serves. "Our vision is to radically elevate the dental experience by replacing pain and anxiety with comfort and confidence," said Hill.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on elevated quality care, multi-specialty and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that when you love what you do, work does not feel like work. Espire is a fast-growing group of 19 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com .

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. PTS donates a percentage of its profits to Give Back a Smile, a cosmetic dentistry charitable foundation that restores the smiles of victims of violence. Find out more about PTS at http://www.professionaltransition.com/ .

