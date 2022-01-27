Lightwave Logic Appoints Respected Industry Veteran Dr. John Zyskind as Vice President of Engineering

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the appointment of Dr. John Zyskind – a veteran of the telecom and data communications industries with vast experience with systems, transceiver design, silicon foundries, integrated photonics, and reliability – to spearhead the Company's engineering teams ahead of commercialization and scale up with foundry partners.

Dr. Zyskind most recently served as Vice President of Engineering, Quality and Reliability at Skorpios, where he led the due diligence and selection of the company's foundry partners for fabrication of its Silicon photonic integrated circuits (PICs), as well as PIC qualification and reliability testing. Prior to Skorpios, Dr. Zyskind served in engineering leadership positions at Bell Laboratories, Sycamore Networks, Optovia (the assets of which were later acquired by JDSU) and Mintera (later acquired by Oclaro). Dr. Zyskind's projects included seminal work on the development of optical amplifiers for wavelength division multiplexed systems, high-capacity long-haul WDM telecommunication systems, and high-capacity optical transceiver modules for the data communication and data center markets.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "The addition of John to our team is truly exciting as we position ourselves to fulfill our end-goal of making our electro-optic polymers ubiquitous in the marketplace. I've personally seen John's contributions to telecom and datacom over the past two decades from prestigious leadership positions at Bell Labs through to working with silicon foundries in his last position.

"John's extensive experience in our space will enable a smoother, more efficient commercialization process. I look forward to closely working with him as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lebby.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

