Mathematica and HHS Technology Group to Deliver Claims and Clinical Data Analytics Platform Collaboration will provide U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with evidence-based insights

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HHS Technology Group, LLC™ (HTG) announced today that it is collaborating with Mathematica, a market leader and insight partner in health care analytics and services, to deliver an all-payer claims and clinical data analytics platform to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Tech Group delivers purpose-built, modular software products, solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems that support a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com. (PRNewsfoto/HHS Technology Group) (PRNewswire)

In this collaboration, Mathematica and HTG will deliver and support an analytics platform to provide the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE), a division of HHS, with critical insights for setting health care policy nationwide. The platform will provide up to eight years of commercial, Medicaid claims and electronic health records data on over 80 million citizens across the nation.

ASPE advises the Secretary of HHS on policy development in health, disability, human services, data, and science, and provides advice and analysis on economic policy. ASPE also leads special initiatives, coordinates the HHS' evaluation, research, and demonstration activities, and manages cross-department planning activities such as strategic planning, legislative planning, and review of regulations.

On this project, HTG and Mathematica are creating comprehensive data linkages to Medicaid and commercial claims data from all 50 states, as well as electronic health record data, to help ASPE deepen and broaden its understanding of health issues related to commercially insured individuals and those covered by Medicaid. Through this work, ASPE will be better positioned to anticipate how policy changes might lead to (or already have led to) responses by health care payers, providers, and patients and to address high-priority health policy issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth, mental health, the opioid epidemic and substance use disorder, health care cost persistence, and use of health care by populations in underserved areas.

Mathematica and HTG announced their collaboration earlier this year to provide industry-leading analytics solutions for state and federal programs and have subsequently won several state initiatives.

"We look forward to the opportunity to support ASPE as it is the largest all payer claims repository of its kind," said Bill Reeves, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Mathematica. "In collaboration with HTG, we are building out a core competency to assist both the federal and state markets with complex data strategies."

"The marriage of a claims and clinical data set of this scale will provide unique evidence-based insights that will inform ASPE for years to come," said Brett Furst, President, HTG. "This platform will be the only one of its kind and will deliver tremendous value to HHS as it seeks to transform data strategies for health and human services. "

About Mathematica

Mathematica applies expertise at the intersection of data, methods, policy, and practice to improve well-being around the world. We collaborate closely with public- and private-sector partners to translate big questions into deep insights that improve programs, refine strategies, and enhance understanding. Learn about our work at Mathematica.org.

About HHS Technology Group, LLC

HHS Technology Group is a software and solutions company serving the needs of commercial enterprises and government agencies. HHS Technology Group delivers modular software solutions, custom development, and integration services for modernization and operation of systems supporting a wide spectrum of business and government needs. For more information about HHS Technology Group, visit www.hhstechgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Glenn

Amendola Communications for HHS Technology Group

(773) 450-8815

bglenn@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HHS Technology Group