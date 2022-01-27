A NEW DAY IN NASSAU: THE REIMAGINED SANDALS® ROYAL BAHAMIAN REOPENS FOLLOWING A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR TRANSFORMATION ~New Luxury-Included Experience Revels in the Colors and Culture of the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning, Luxury Included® Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Offshore Island welcomed its first guests today following a $55 million renovation, the first of a series of milestones in this commemorative 40th anniversary year for the Sandals Resorts brand. Situated on 15 sprawling acres, the 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian embraces the easy-going spirit of the Bahamas to thoughtfully entwine all experiential touchpoints — from the pastel pink of the flamingo to the vibes of traditional Junkanoo.

The reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas. (PRNewswire)

From basking in new Beachfront Swim-Up Butler and Club Level Suites just steps from the ocean to savoring entirely new culinary concepts from 13 restaurants, authenticity meets luxury in each moment of the Sandals Royal Bahamian experience.

"The new Sandals Royal Bahamian encompasses a new era in travel, inviting our guests in love to connect with the vibrant culture, natural wonders, and authentic traditions of the beautiful Bahamas — and in turn reconnect with each other," said Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. "We have a long history in the beloved Bahamas and it's simply one of the most beautiful places on Planet Earth. It's what lured our founder and my father, Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, to this illustrious setting over 26 years ago. We've added special elements throughout the resort to impart his legacy to the setting we've created here. Our new Butch's Island Chop House restaurant and adjacent Mr. B's bar, for example, both give a nautical nod to his love for the sea, and even his iconic blue and white striped shirts served as the esthetic inspiration. At Sandals Royal Bahamian, we honor our celebrated past, while surprising our guests in entirely new ways."

An Island Village Painted in Pastels, Swim-Up Suites Steps from the Beach and More

The new Island Village, comprised of standalone villas named after remote Bahamian cays, are representative of the provincial Bahamas – a compilation of the destination's quintessential pinks, blues and white accents, with shiplap, striped awnings, and additional touches that create a chic, yet relaxed ambiance. Butler Villa Suites each house private pools and outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs™.

The refreshed East and West Bay accommodations offer a dynamic array of room and suite categories, including beachfront Butler Suites in the East Bay, where a new Infinity Swim-Up pool ends right where the sand begins. An entirely new zero-entry Swim-Up pool hugs the West Bay tower's ground level suites, while the Penthouse Love Nest Butler Suites showcase panoramic ocean views from a private balcony. Neutral color palettes and wood furnishings create a modern chic design that beautifully accentuates the bright blue Caribbean sea beyond.

Savoring the Bahamas and Beyond

Sandals Royal Bahamian elevates Nassau's culinary scene with 13 fresh restaurant concepts. Guests can feel the rhythm of the music and savor Pan-Caribbean spices at Kanoo – short for Junkanoo – where a new "Brasserie 30" à la carte lunch menu is designed to deliver the lunch experience in 30 minutes or less, for a faster return to the pool or beach. Outfitted in pinks and greens inspired by the alluring feathers of the national bird, La Plume serves exquisite French cuisine in a modern atmosphere. Additional temptations include steak and seafood specialties at Butch's Island Chop House, hearty British fare at The Queen's Pearl, Southern Italian favorites at Tesoro, and the freshest sushi at Soy. Three eclectic gourmet food trucks will delight guests with sweet treats and coffee at Sweets n Tings, locally inspired Bahamian fusion and fresh seafood at Coco Queen, and a new twist on Italian classics at Bahama Mamma Mia. New signature cocktail menus create the perfect opportunity to toast to new romantic experiences, such as the Glass Flask Banana Bread Old Fashioned at the new Mr. B's.

Tropical and Trendy: The All-New Coconut Grove

Resort life dances to a new beat with the addition of Coconut Grove, a lush and expansive beachfront lounge shaded by coconut palms swaying to the Bahama breeze, perfect for daytime lounging. A home base for the new food trucks, which are open from 11am – 11pm, chic seating options plus live music & entertainment into the late evening hours make Coconut Grove a destination of its own.

A Private Island Hideaway

Deserted beaches and colorful coral reefs await at the resort's secluded private island, Sandals Barefoot Cay, an escape-within-an-escape located just one mile from the shore. Couples can sail aboard the resort's new Love Runner boat and spend the day reconnecting on the quiet shores featuring a pool bar with swings, an infinity-edge jacuzzi, outdoor shower and new restaurant, Aralia House, serving up fresh seafood from boat to table and authentic Caribbean delicacies.

Red Lane Spa

The resort's Red Lane® Spa welcomes guests back to three serene locations: the Main Spa, the Day Spa and the Offshore Escape – Zen Garden on Sandals Barefoot Cay. Spa facilities include two saunas and two steamrooms, complementing an expansive menu of services that now feature two new couples rituals in celebration of Sandals' 40th anniversary: Love & Trust and Forever in Love.

Coveted Conch and Other Inspirations

Three new exclusive wedding inspirations capture the authentic Bahamian vibe. The Conch Pearl Wedding utilizes the signature pink spiral shell as an accent, while the shoe-optional Barefoot Wedding is set right on the sand at a variety of resort locations including the private island. The Bahamian Wedding is set in a lush tropical garden, moving guests to the sounds of a Bahamian gospel choir. A customary conch blowing ritual will conclude special guest events and weddings, welcoming love and good fortune to the sounds of rake and scrape music.

To learn more and book a stay at the new Sandals Royal Bahamian, visit https://www.sandals.com/royal-bahamian/.

