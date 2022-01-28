CooTek's Love Fantasy Topped Most Downloaded iOS Chinese Overseas Games Chart for December 2021, Surpassing PUBG And Genshin Impact

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Fantasy, a mobile game invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has topped the list of Most Downloaded iOS Chinese Overseas Games in December 2021, with 2.5 million total downloads and a 216.5% month-on-month increase. On Google Play, it ranked in the second place on the Most Downloaded Chinese Overseas Games list with a monthly download increase of 238.1%.

Love Fantasy targets female mobile game players. Based on the explosive match-3 gameplay, the game added an interactive romance storyline, which fits with the pursuits of contemporary women for life, romance, and career. Since it's launched, Love Fantasy received many good reviews, and has achieved high user ratings of 4.9 out of 5 on App Store and 4.8 out of 5 on Google Play Store.

Once it was released, Love Fantasy became the No. 1 explosive game in multiple categories, including casual, puzzle solving, and match-3, because of its rich plot, diverse characters, and exquisite visuals. As a result of providing high-quality content and using casual compound gameplay, Love Fantasy improved its user engagement rate and in-app purchase intentions while maintaining its advantages in In-App Advertisement (IAA) monetization.

Game studios invested by CooTek have made many breakthroughs in 2021. Catwalk Beauty and Truth Runner, both casual mobile games, have topped the US iOS game chart. These achievements showcase CooTek's unique user insights and outstanding R&D and distribution capabilities. The Company will continue to apply this methodology to many other game types.

In the future, Smillage, a great game studio invested by CooTek will continue to optimize Love Fantasy's content plot, visual art design and gameplay experience. CooTek's overseas game business will continuously explore more types of boutique mobile games. Along with developing proprietary games, Smillage officially began the publishing business in the second half of 2021, allowing more developers' games to be released outside of China. The dress-up parkour game Hotties Up published by Smillage entered the top three in the US iOS game chart a few days after launching. This shows that Smillage not only has strong self-developing capabilities, but also helps partners improve their own creativity and game production capabilities, and make high-quality games.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.CooTek.com.

