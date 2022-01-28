EverGlade Consulting Bolsters Practice with Key Addition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), a Washington, D.C. based consulting firm, welcomes Andrew Stiles to the team on December 17, 2021, as a Principal in the group.

Andrew helps life sciences organizations identify federal opportunities for non-dilutive R&D funding, navigate the procurement process, win the awards, and successfully manage the programs. His clients include biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as nonprofits, universities, and academic organizations.

Andrew has extensive experience with R&D programs funded by Consortium OTAs, the DOD, and HHS ― including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, and CDC.

He has a unique combination of consulting and private sector experience, most recently helping to secure and manage the largest contract in BARDA history.

He also brings supply chain experience and has worked with the US Government on multiple industrial base expansion initiatives to establish domestic manufacturing capabilities for pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the team," explained Jerry Jia-Sobota, Chairman of EverGlade. "His unique experience will add significant value to our clients, helping them assess the evolving landscape of federal funding opportunities, maximize program budgets and shorten timelines to award," he concluded.

About EverGlade Consulting

EverGlade Consulting is a Washington, DC based consulting firm that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding through the federal government. We offer services ranging from proposal support through the implementation of systems to comply with federal regulations at agencies including BARDA, the DOD, HHS, NIAID, and DTRA.

