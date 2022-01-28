Siren issues a voluntary allergy alert on undeclared cashews and almond butter in Birthday Cake Bites

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siren of San Francisco, CA is issuing a voluntary recall of Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites because they may contain undeclared cashews and almond butter. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew or almond butter run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Siren Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites (PRNewswire)

The Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites were distributed through select Target stores

The product can be identified by the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites Bag UPC: 8-62768-00048-3 the caddie UPC: 8-62768-00049-0, and one of the four lot codes found on a stamp on the front of the bag: 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340.

Due to a consumer notification about an allergic reaction, the recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing cashew and almond butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashew and almond butter on the ingredient deck.

No other Siren's products have been impacted.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lot should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected product should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Siren Snacks