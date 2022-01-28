TGI Fridays Shows APP-reciation for Delivery Drivers Everywhere

Fridays will give a free appetizer to delivery drivers on February 10 just to say, "thanks for the hard work"

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since February is the month that celebrates love, TGI Fridays®, the world's first and most recognized casual bar and grill, is dedicating Thursday, February 10th, as a day of "app"reciation to those who deliver, those who show up each and every day to ensure restaurants, businesses, and much more, run smoothly. That's right. Every truck driver, every FedEx, UPS, USPS, and DHL delivery person; every courier, carrier, and crusader, who not only made sure holiday gifts were delivered, but also that food makes it to each Fridays™ restaurant and to guests. Thanks to these hard-working individuals, the global supply chain never snapped -- no matter how crazy things got over the last two years. Their hard work and dedication is love, delivered.

On February 10th, all delivery drivers have to do is show up at any participating Fridays in their work uniform or simply show their credentials, and tell the bartender or server, "I work in the delivery business," and Fridays will deliver everyone's heartfelt "app"reciation with their choice of one of the following appetizers:

Green Bean Fries

Loaded Potato Skins

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

Warm Pretzels

Chips & Salsa

Pan-Seared Potstickers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

"Delivery workers continually feel the stress of supply chain challenges. Despite the pandemic and staffing shortages, they load up and drive, fly and deliver all the stuff the rest of the world is constantly tracking because they know everyone is depending on them," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "These are the unsung heroes, and we want to celebrate them because they deserve our thanks and gratitude."

Fridays also invites everyone on social media to share their appreciation for delivery drivers everywhere by using the hashtag, #FridaysAPPreciation, and simply saying, "thanks."

To learn more information about Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

