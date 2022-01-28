TOMORROW: Reno School Fair to Help Families School Search, Celebrate National School Choice Week

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A huge school fair taking place in Reno will lower the stress of school searches by bringing schools to families: buffet-style. Event planners say that community support in the school search process can increase equity and help all students succeed.

WHAT:

Reno school fair featuring dozens of schools

Activities for children, including a scavenger hunt, snacks, face painting, and more

WHO:

Sen. Heidi Ganser

Sen. Carrie Buck

Gissell Vera , recent high school graduate

Student dancers from Mater Academy

Reps from Reno -area charter, magnet, and private schools, as well as homeschool groups and organizations

More than 1,000 parents, children, and community members

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Whitney Peak Hotel Ballroom, 255 N. Virginia St.

Parking fees are waived for school fair attendees

The event is planned by the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

