PointsBet Announces Partnership with Women in Sports Tech, Inc.

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today announced its official partnership with WiST (Women in Sports Tech, Inc.), a non-profit organization dedicated to driving growth opportunities for women at the intersection of sports, technology, and innovation.

WiST is active in producing both live and virtual programs, events, and internships to support and empower women at all stages of their career. As one of WiST's corporate partners, PointsBet will support the organization's initiatives to tangibly improve the lives of women at all career stages, that includes fireside chats and panels with veterans and top executives in the industry, summer internship experiences through the WiST Fellowship program, career fairs pertaining to the sports tech landscape for middle and high school students, and more.

"As a rapidly growing sports technology business ourselves, we at PointsBet feel it is critically important to welcome more women into this industry and ensure a more inclusive environment for women interested in pursuing a career in sports tech," said PointsBet Chief of People Rachelle Carpenter. "I look forward to working with Marilou and the WiST team in what I'm sure will be a very positive and beneficial partnership for all."

"We are firmly committed to doing our part to ensure women feel empowered to contribute and take part in this lucrative industry," said PointsBet Chief Executive Officer Johnny Aitken. "As we continue to build upon our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, our partnership with WiST will be a very important piece of that puzzle."

WiST, led by CEO and co-founder Marilou McFarlane, has partnered with over 23 major companies, including Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, IBM Sports, Nike, NBA/WNBA, and AEG Worldwide.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About WiST

WiST is the leading organization to drive growth opportunities for women in the fast-growing sports tech industry. Technology focused on the sport business is expected to be exceed $42B by 2026, presenting an enormous opportunity for entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, elite athletes, and professional sports teams. They are now creating and investing in sports tech products and services across the world.

With this expansion of fan and business interest, sport-related tech firms, along with other broad-based tech companies, recognize the need to diversify their workforce. Business leaders understand that it is critical to recruit and retain women who have a passion and skillset for tech and business management. Their experiences, diversity of thought, interest in sports, and perhaps their athletic background, serve to enlighten, promote, and deliver on a company's mission. Women in Sports Tech answers this concern by offering businesses and women the foremost platform for connections, resources, and career engagement.

Media Contact

