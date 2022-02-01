Cetera Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that it has earned a score of 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Cetera joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were ranked in the 2022 CEI.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our commitment to diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging by the foremost authority on these important issues," said Jeannie Finkel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Cetera. "We have been working hard to build a culture that values inclusivity and champions equal opportunity for all team members, and it is rewarding to measure our progress against this high standard and see that our efforts are making a tangible impact. This recognition inspires our efforts as we continue to advance diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging initiatives within our employee and financial professional communities in 2022 and beyond."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training.

"We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the past 20 years. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive, non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

