NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL TO DOUBLE INPATIENT PSYCHIATRY UNIT IN HONOR OF $5 MILLION GIFT FROM MICHELLE AND MICHAEL HAGERTY

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital today announced a $5 million gift from local philanthropists Michelle and Michael Hagerty that will establish a new unit to support the growing need for pediatric mental healthcare. In recognition of the generous gift, Nicklaus Children's will name the Hagerty Family Behavioral Health Unit.

Michael and Michelle Hagerty (PRNewswire)

"There is no greater inspiration than a healthy child," said Michelle and Michael Hagerty in a joint statement.

"There is no greater inspiration than a healthy child," said Michelle and Michael Hagerty in a joint statement. "We feel very strongly about the mission of Nicklaus Children's Hospital and the wonderful care they provide to children and adolescents, particularly in the area of mental health. Being parents of two children makes us very aware that there is no greater investment than the health and well-being of young lives. We are so grateful for Nicklaus Children's Hospital and thank the doctors, nurses and medical staff. You truly are heroes every single day."

The generous funds will support a 20-bed expansion for admitted patients, doubling the capacity of the current inpatient psychiatry unit. Enhancements will feature inviting, comfortable patient rooms, expansive dining areas and activity spaces for patients and their families. The psychiatry unit enhancements, expected to be completed later this year, will better serve the growing number of children who are being admitted to Nicklaus Children's for mental health treatment.

Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, said, "We are so grateful to Michelle and Michael Hagerty for their continued commitment to Nicklaus Children's and supporting us in meeting the needs of the children and families of our community and beyond. It is most fitting that the inpatient psychiatry unit bears their name."

A ceremony commemorating the generous gift by the Hagertys will take place at the hospital once it is safe to do so.

This gift follows another $1 million gift made by the Hagertys in 2020 to support the hospital's greatest needs. The high-profile courtyard area of the hospital campus was named the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Advanced Pediatric Care Pavilion (APCP) Plaza. The garden plaza outside the hospital's APCP tower provides outdoor space for patient family members to gather and is a popular place for hospital staff members to enjoy breaks.

Michelle Hagerty serves on the board of directors of Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation. She and her husband Michael reside in Boca Raton and are recognized philanthropists and advocates for children throughout the South Florida community.

To learn more about Nicklaus Children's Psychiatry services and offerings, visit https://www.nicklauschildrens.org/medical-services/pediatric-psychiatry

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 390 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

For more information:

Fuad Kiuhan - 786-449-4797

(PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children’s Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Hospital