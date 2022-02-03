Adam & Eve Presents "50 Years of Great Sex" by Dr. Jenni Skyler New E-book Helps Readers Become the Best Lover They Can Be

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of their 50th anniversary, Adam & Eve and AdamEve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are pleased to announce they have partnered with resident sex therapist Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT and CST, to create, launch and distribute the new e-book, "50 Years of Great Sex."

This modern and inclusive guide, "50 Years of Great Sex" explores the past 50 years of America's often conflicting relationship with sexuality while providing insight into sexual health and pleasure.

"Sex in America has evolved enormously in the last 50 years—from how we think about it to how we have it," says Dr. Jenni. "Primetime television used to only show heterosexual married couples sleeping in separate beds, whereas today all kinds of couples have all kinds of sex (albeit under the sheets). We've broken down the bedroom door to shatter sexual taboos involving interracial relationships, same- gendered relationships, sexual orientation, gender identification, sexual activity, open relationships, and more. The topic of sex has transformed from a subject you don't talk about into the main headliner of countless online and social media mentions. And Adam & Eve has been around the past 50 years to see it all."

While this book is a short read, it contains everything you need to know to be the best lover you can be. Dr. Jenni begins this journey by exploring how sex went from socially unacceptable to socially unstoppable—from the sexual revolution of the 70s to the shutdown in the 80s and back to the 90s and 2000s reigniting freedom of sexual expression. And by opening their doors in 1971, Adam & Eve has been there all 50 of these years, offering sex positive products and education to the masses.

Now, through "50 Years of Great Sex," Adam & Eve and Dr. Jenni are offering simple skills on sex to take your bedroom game to the next level of pleasure. Would you like to become a master of foreplay? Perhaps you'd enjoy a topographical tour of all the erogenous body parts or figure out why there are so many lube options out there? Dr. Jenni shares her knowledge of toy ideas, instructions on optimizing self-pleasure and the mechanics of oral sex, and more. This book has it all.

"I'm so excited about this book because it's short and accessible for all readers, offering a diversity of options to create a fun, pleasurable, and pressure-free sex life," says Dr. Jenni. Check out the e-book here: 50 Years of Great Sex.

About Dr. Jenni Skyler

With her strong commitment to promoting sexual health and wellness, Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT and CST is the perfect partner for Adam & Eve. As our resident sexpert, Dr. Jenni is an outstanding resource for the public as well as the company. She offers fun and frank answers to questions about sex and sex toys in our monthly email newsletter. She works closely with our social media team to produce content videos with sexual tips as well as live Q&A sessions addressing your sexual concerns. And Dr. Jenni serves as an invaluable expert resource – allowing us to cut through popular myths and misinformation to provide you with the honest truth about all things related to sex.

Dr. Jenni is no stranger to the media spotlight. Alongside her work with Adam & Eve, she continues to be featured in prominent publications and websites such as Oprah Magazine, Glamour, Cosmopolitan Women's Health, Men's Health, Shape Magazine, Playboy, Reader's Digest, HuffPost, PopSugar, Buzzfeed and more. Dr. Jenni has served as an expert speaker on both local and national levels in addition to leading countless sexual health workshops. She has also written numerous sexual and relationship advice columns for local and specialty newspapers.

Education & Professional Experience

Professionally speaking, Dr. Jenni is an American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists (AASECT) certified therapist and sexologist as well as a licensed marriage and family therapist. She has a doctorate in Clinical Sexology and a Master of Education in Counseling Psychology & Marriage and Family Therapy. She currently serves as director of the Intimacy Institute, a sexual health group based in Colorado that Dr. Jenni founded in 2009 with the encouragement of Dr. David Satcher, a former U.S. Surgeon General.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at AdamEve.com

