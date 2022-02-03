MetaCap Inc. Announces New Board Members

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaCap Inc. (OTC: MCAP) today announced that it has expanded its Board of Directors to include Michael Franzese and Edward Barry. Mr. Franzese joined the company in 2015 and currently runs the fixed income division. Mr. Barry joined the company in 2013 focusing on equity market making and customer relationship management. The expansion was approved by the Board of Directors and the new members were approved by a majority of shareholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike and Ted to our Board of Directors. They both have many years of valuable industry experience. I look forward to working with them to continue growing our existing business and finding new opportunities in the fintech industry." said David Menn, MetaCap's Chief Executive Officer.

About MetaCap, Inc.

MetaCap Inc. is a US based publicly traded corporation with three wholly owned subsidiaries - MCAP Technologies LLC, MBIT LLC and MCAP LLC. MCAP Technologies LLC is a financial technology company that develops software and distributes data utilized in various financial markets. MBIT LLC is a digital asset company focused on crypto-currency and DeFi protocols. MCAP LLC is an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer focused on electronic securities market making.

For additional information about MetaCap, contact Investor Relations, at info@metacaptech.com.

Please visit our website www.metacaptech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The matters discussed in this news release involve goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE MetaCap Inc.