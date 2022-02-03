TUMBLR LAUNCHES FIRST EXCLUSIVE MONTHLY VIDEO SERIES, "ARTIST OF THE MONTH," THAT CONNECTS ARTISTS WITH FANS Artists of the Month Will Share Exclusive Content With Fans and Help Artists Find New Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tumblr is announcing its newest monthly video series, "Artist of the Month," that will celebrate iconic and up-and-coming musicians with exclusive opportunities to create deeper bonds with fans. With Artist of the Month (AOTM), Tumblr is amplifying trends and behaviors that have been happening on the platform for years - helping artists find a special community that celebrates their creativity and fans who fall in love with their artistry. Debuting the series as February's Artist of the Month is the incomparable Alicia Keys , who has been inspiring Tumblr users with her music and advocacy since 2011. The exclusive content will be featured on music.tumblr.com and will be released throughout the month. Alicia will also be dropping content just for her fans on Tumblr on her personal blog: thekeysofalicia.tumblr.com .

Tumblr Artist of the Month (PRNewswire)

Artist of the Month will include exclusive video content for fans, along with a full month of exclusive engagement opportunities custom built by Tumblr and the artist such as fan art contests, artist curated playlists, Tumblr Music blog takeovers and more. AOTM is designed to generate organic fan love, engagement, and support for artists, harnessing fan energy to drive visibility, awareness, and interest. The content created and shared as part of AOTM will live only on Tumblr, providing the community a unique experience that can't be found elsewhere.

Tumblr VP of Business Marketing & Entertainment Partnerships, Andrew Schulman stated that "We created Artist of the Month as a way for artists to connect with their fans on Tumblr directly and authentically. By working directly with artists we're able to create bespoke experiences that engage their current and future fans through creativity, passion, and self-expression. Tumblr creates and elevates inspirational experiences that can't be found anywhere else."

Tumblr has always been a home for musicians across all genres because its flexibility gives artists and creators the freedom to express and showcase their creativity. For 15 years, artists like Lorde, Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, Halsey, and Grimes have built strong fan bases on Tumblr by participating in the creative communities and sharing exclusive content with the community. The Artist of the Month program is one way Tumblr is looking to its legacy of music fandom to create new engagement opportunities that put fans at the center.

February Artist of the Month Alicia Keys' exclusive video content is now live on music.tumblr.com . Users can follow the Tumblr Music blog to stay up to date on upcoming AOTM announcements. Brands and labels interested in participating in future Artist of the Month features can email brandlove@tumblr.com . For more information, please reach out to tumblr@dkcnews.com .

