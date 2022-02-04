Epos Now Announces Appointment of Chief People Officer

The leading cloud-based POS and payments provider further strengthens its Executive Leadership Team ahead of its anticipated IPO.

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, has today announced the appointment of Richard Nolan as Chief People Officer.

Richard has a wealth of experience in People & Culture roles in multiple sectors. Over his 18 years' experience, he has set up and grown people centric cultures within some of the world's most successful brands.

Most recently, Richard has been Chief People Officer at THG, a global ecommerce technology company where he successfully built a people strategy that executed the largest and most successful technology-first IPO in history of the London stock market, achieving a day one valuation in excess of £6b. In addition to this he expanded the company from 3,000 to 15,000 employees and globally.

Epos Now Chief Executive, Jacyn Heavens, said: "I have personally enjoyed getting to know Richard. He is passionate about building incredible careers. Richard brings a wealth of experience that will be advantageous as we drive forward our IPO programme, managing the continued expansion of the business and successfully preparing for future acquisitions."

Richard Nolan commented: "Epos Now is a very exciting business. It is at the cutting edge of cloud-based software, for a market that really matters to retailers and distributors. I'm thrilled to be able to work with the team to drive innovative people strategies while harnessing a culture embedded by innovation and empathy. This will not only help to scale the company both pre and post IPO, but will create a business that people want to aspire to be a part of."

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 51,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create amazing customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location, and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff and customer management, as well as supporting business transitions to meet a new type of merchant with robust ecommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

