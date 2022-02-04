Horsham, PA Micro-Connector Manufacturer Achieves Aerospace Certification

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicomatic , the Pennsylvania-based provider of creative interconnect solutions, achieved AS9100:2016 certification on December 20, 2021. The AS9100:2016 quality management system is an internationally recognized standard for organizations that provide defense, space, and aviation products and services.

The AS9100 certification ensures providers have adequate quality management systems in place, and many aerospace manufacturers and suppliers will work only with certified partners. Nicomatic's implementation of its AS9100 quality management system reflects its commitment to the quality and continuous improvement expectations of its customers.

Additionally, Nicomatic USA has implemented a strategic plan to achieve double-digit growth in revenue, job creation, and community contribution at its Horsham, PA facility by 2025. By 2025, Nicomatic plans to add approximately 20 jobs to its Montgomery County, PA factory. The implementation of this stringent aerospace quality management system is one step of many in Nicomatic USA's mission to exceed customer expectations.

The AS9100 standard was prepared by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG). Nicomatic is AS9100:2016 registered by SRI Quality System Register in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.

About Nicomatic

Nicomatic is an AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified designer and manufacturer of Harsh-Flex assemblies, micro-connectors, and creative interconnect solutions. The company specializes in standard and custom interconnect solutions for the harsh mil/aero and medical environments, producing I/O, PCB, and HMI solutions. With its US production site based in Horsham, PA, USA, the family-run international group has spent more than 40 years developing innovative interconnect solutions for world-class leaders in the aerospace, defense, and medical industries. Learn more at nicomatic.com.

