WynnBET Online & Mobile Sportsbook Launches in New York

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET (Nasdaq: WYNN), the online sports betting and casino ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Friday that its online sports betting platform is live in the state of New York. Players in New York can download WynnBET on the Apple App and Google Play Store, or visit https://ny.wynnbet.com/sportsbook to begin wagering.

"WynnBET beginning operations in New York is a monumental step in the growth of our company," Wynn Interactive President Ian Williams said. "New York represents a significant population of our Wynn Rewards membership, and we are confident in our ability to compete in this market by providing the first-class service and gaming experiences synonymous with the Wynn Resorts brand."

WynnBET New York patrons will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits that can be used at Wynn Resorts' properties. Existing Wynn Rewards members will be able to connect their accounts to WynnBET upon completing registration.

New York patrons will be able to take advantage of a new player offer, Bet $10 Win $200. If a player completes registration, makes at least a $10 deposit, and places a $10 first-time straight bet or parlay wager, they will receive $200 in free bets*.

New York is the eighth state in which WynnBET is currently live in, joining Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. WynnBET will also launch in Iowa and Louisiana in the near future. WynnBET secured market access in New York in partnership with the Oneida and St. Regis Mohawk compacted tribes as part of a consortium of operators.

To learn more about the one-of-a-kind experiences available to WynnBET players and Wynn Rewards, please visit https://www.wynnbet.com/wynn-rewards/. Please visit www.WynnBET.com for additional information.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

