Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces First IDF Soldier Kelsey Frances Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that former IDF soldier Kelsey Frances, has joined HoneyDrip.com. HoneyDrip.com is an increasingly popular digital platform designed and owned by CMGR with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content as well as chat and interact with fans directly.

"Kelsey exemplifies a strong woman," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "We've built our platform around female empowerment. Kelsey will have an amazing opportunity to let her creativity and incredible personality shine through."

Kelsey Frances is a travel and fitness content creator with an impressive social media following. She previously served as a combat soldier in the Israeli Air Force. In April of 2020 she took her modeling career to new levels when she appeared on the cover of Playboy. Kelsey has lived on three different continents and traveled to 45 countries. She also has her own podcast where she shares her adventurous stories.

"I'm so excited to be a part of HoneyDrip.com," said Frances. "The site will give me a safe place to connect with fans, share content, and make money. The team at HoneyDrip has been so helpful throughout the onboarding process. I'm looking forward to what the future has to bring."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

