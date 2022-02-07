COYUCHI PLEDGES NET ZERO EMISSIONS BY 2025, NET POSITIVE BY 2030

The Organic Circular Textiles Leader Maps New Climate Goals with Assembly of The Coyuchi Climate Council and Inaugural Impact Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyuchi , the organic luxury bed, bath, and apparel company, announced today it has assembled a council of leaders across fashion, regenerative agriculture, and sustainability to form The Coyuchi Climate Council .

"I am confident this group of leaders will push Coyuchi to be innovative and aggressive with achieving our goals."

Through the formation of this group of experts, Coyuchi aims to bring together powerful minds who have the knowledge and experience necessary to achieve its latest climate goals: Net Zero Emissions by 2025 and Net Positive Emissions by 2030.

Coyuchi has called on the following industry leaders to meet this challenge:

These individuals were selected for their expertise in five key areas: Regenerative Agriculture, GHG's + Offsets, ESG Reporting, Textile Chemistry, and Circular Systems.

"Coyuchi's pursuit of sustainable innovation has never been achievable in a silo. The complexities of the textiles supply chain do not allow for us to work alone, and when we launched our first circular product in 2020, we recognized the true value of our network in the battle against climate change," said Eileen Mockus, CEO & President of Coyuchi. "This small but mighty group of leaders was carefully selected for their deep rooted expertise across industries and I am confident they will push Coyuchi to be innovative and aggressive with achieving our goals."

Coyuchi has also released its first annual Impact Report , which provides metrics around the company's sustainable accomplishments starting with 2020, and outlines the company's new climate goals, as well as a roadmap for how it plans to achieve them.

Key learnings from the Impact Report (Jan-Dec 2020):

100% of products were made from 100% natural fibers

Global Organic Textile Standard Certified 99% of products were

Invested capital in carbon farming practices on over 6,000 acres in California

In addition to environmental metrics, Coyuchi's 2020 Impact Report also addresses the critical importance of diversity and charity initiatives that support a fair and equal society:

100% executive female leadership

90% female workforce

India received COVID-19 Relief from Coyuchi's Fair Trade USA Premium, which was used to purchase groceries and sanitizing materials More than 2000 factory workers inreceived COVID-19 Relief from Coyuchi'sPremium, which was used to purchase groceries and sanitizing materials

India , where small and marginal farmers account for 86% of total farmers More than 400 smallholder farms (a farm less than five acres in land) received Fair Trade Premiums from Coyuchi in, where small and marginal farmers account for

1% for the Planet , in which 1% of sales of select products goes to a nonprofit supporting the fight against climate change 4 years of support for, in which 1% of sales of select products goes to a nonprofit supporting the fight against climate change

ABOUT COYUCHI

Celebrating 30 years in business, Coyuchi is the leader in coastal-inspired organic luxury for bed, bath, and apparel. Committed to transparency, product innovation, and practices that limit harm to the environment and the people who live in it, Coyuchi carries certifications from GOTS, GOLS, Fairtrade, and Made Safe, but its efforts to take responsibility for its outputs go far beyond these standards. In 2020, Coyuchi became the first home brand to create a fully circular product through its renewal program, 2nd Home Take Back, which was honored for its impact by Textile Exchange in the 2021 Ryan Young Climate+ Awards for Climate Leaders. The brand aims to continue to innovate its products and business model to advocate for the health of the planet and its people.

