Participant Capital Names Bernard Wasserman President The financial industry veteran will advance Participant Capital's mission to empower wealth managers with the ability to invest their clients' capital in Class A real estate developments alongside institutional investors

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Participant Capital Advisors, a real estate investment firm that enables wealth managers and their clients to participate in ground-up real estate development alongside institutions, today announced that it has recruited Bernard Wasserman, a real estate industry veteran, to serve as president and advance the firm's global real estate fund offerings.

In his new role, Mr. Wasserman will lead the firm and grow its outreach to the wealth management industry while reinforcing the firm's relationships with institutional investors and its unique value proposition. Participant offers accredited individuals and family offices access to best-in-class, mixed-use real estate through its integrated development company, Royal Palm Companies (RPC), long known for its mixed-use developments featuring luxury co-brand partnerships, as well as high-end residential and retail features and amenities.

"We're thrilled to have Bernie on our leadership team, expanding our reach to the global wealth management community," said Daniel Kodsi, CEO/managing principal of Participant Capital and CEO of Royal Palm Companies. "Bernie will champion Participant's effort to become the private equity real estate development fund and direct real estate project investment manager of choice for registered investment advisors and family offices. As a real estate investment management professional with 30 years of experience working for some of the biggest names on Wall Street, Bernie is the right leader to help us grow Participant Capital and ensure that it becomes the prime funding source for both Royal Palm Companies and other first-rate development projects."

Throughout his career, Mr. Wasserman has led product development and marketing efforts to promote complex investment products and strategies. Prior to joining Participant, he was managing director, capital development at Virtus Real Estate Capital, where he was responsible for brokerage, family office and registered investment advisor relationships in the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Previously, he was director of investment product origination at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and SVP, structured fund products at HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., among others.

"I'm excited to join this team and grateful to Dan for giving me the opportunity to lead Participant Capital and widen its reach to a broader range of global wealth managers and their clients," Mr. Wasserman said. "What Dan has created at Participant Capital and Royal Palm Companies is truly special, and I'm confident that we can build on his successes by making this a model for investment in differentiated real estate projects."

In 2011, Mr. Kodsi founded Participant Capital to provide a steady source of funding for RPC developments. Over the past decade, the firm has grown rapidly and is now looking to further expand its pipeline of wealth management investment offerings, including third-party real estate developments that meet the firm's high standards.

About Participant Capital

Participant Capital is a real estate investment management firm that empowers wealth managers with the ability to invest their clients' capital in Class A, mixed-use real estate developments alongside institutional investors. Closely affiliated with Royal Palm Companies, which has developed 50+ large-scale, mixed-use projects over more than 40 years, Participant Capital provides wealth managers with access to preferred equity, project, and fund investment opportunities. Participant Capital helps wealth managers maximize portfolio returns, providing access to best-in-class, multifamily, hospitality, and mixed-use properties. For more information, visit: www.participantcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Participant Capital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) which does not imply endorsement or approval. SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For additional important information view our ADV Brochure, found here: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/304859

