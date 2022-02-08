2021 brought dramatic growth to Rochester-based business-intelligence consulting firm

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After flat financial results in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19, Cause + Effect Strategy roared back into its customary growth pattern in 2021, driving revenue up 88% over 2020, and nearly doubling its staff, from 8 to 15. With a three-year growth rate of more than 54%, the data-insight specialty company has grown every year but one since its inception in 2015. That growth has also translated into community impact, as the company has donated nearly $40,000 to greater Rochester and Finger Lakes charities since opening.

"Growth is important, but it's not the whole story," said John Loury, co-founder and president of Cause + Effect Strategy. "What's most rewarding in our business is partnering with corporate leaders who value the critical importance of business intelligence and the data that drives it. True success for us is measured by the impact that data-driven decisions have on a client's business. Whether it's marketing, sales, operations, finance, HR, or a very specific business challenge, we seek to empower them in using data, in some cases for the first time, but in many cases in ways they've aspired to," Loury stated.

CE Strategy now not only serves clients regionally and nationally, but internationally, including organizations based in London, Toronto and Bogota, Columbia. As a result, the company's workload grew from 103 projects in 2020, to 192 in 2021, a year-over-year increase of more than 86%.

Currently, CE Strategy works with national clients such as Briggs & Stratton, Inshur, Jack Doheny Company, Monro Inc. and Nesco Resource; and regionally with BioWorks, Delta Sonic, Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, The Strong National Museum of Play and the University of Rochester.

Clients sign new, expanded contracts

Driving CE Strategy's growth trajectory is the company's success in adding clients and nurturing multi-year relationships. "As we achieve success with clients, we establish greater levels of trust and collaboration, making the continuation of our work together a natural progression," said Loury. CE Strategy's greatest growth has been in technology and financial-services startup companies, where the work centers on setting up initial data architectures and establishing the vision for how data will be applied to the businesses. A close second area of growth has been in larger, more established enterprises, and is focused on modernizing and finding efficiencies in the processes and technologies clients are using to inform business decisions.

Work leads to expanded lines of service

Adding to its expertise in business intelligence and analytics, CE Strategy's client work has led to its expansion into consulting and tactical development in the areas of data architecture and data science.

"Working with clients on their BI challenges has led us to dig more deeply into the entire lifecycle of how data is ingested, visualized, and used to make decisions," Loury explained. "We are now solidly in the realm of consulting on foundational infrastructure elements such as cloud-data warehousing and data engineering, along with later-stage data initiatives involving advanced data science such as machine learning," he concluded.

Partnerships drive business

One of the drivers of CE Strategy's success has been its partnerships with technology partners. In 2021, the company became a Gold Partner with Sisense, and is on track to be its first Platinum Partner in 2022. In addition, CE Strategy progressed from Registered to Select Partner with Snowflake. Similar partnerships are likely to be announced this year. The company is seeking to add strategic partners in 2022, with the goal of offering clients leading-edge technology in the data, business intelligence and analytics space.

About Cause + Effect Strategy

Founded in 2015, Cause + Effect Strategy is a business intelligence and analytics firm that helps clients achieve data-driven transformations and make more informed business decisions. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., CE Strategy has experienced consistent growth resulting from its work with clients in the United States and around the world. Clients include automotive, ad agency, B2B, financial services, fundraising, higher education, insurance, politics, retail, and technology-based companies.

