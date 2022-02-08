Beltone to Carry New Jabra Enhance Plus Earbuds at Select Beltone Locations Nationwide Starting February 25

These unique new earbud style hearing aids enhance your hearing when you need it while also delivering the fantastic music and call sound quality you expect

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, the nation's leading hearing care retailer, is excited to announce the upcoming availability of the first-of-its-kind innovative Jabra Enhance™ Plus earbuds that will bring hearing enhancement in a sleek design to help address the hearing needs of those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss starting February 25 at select Beltone Hearing Care Centers nationwide.

Jabra Enhance Plus Dark Grey (PRNewswire)

Jabra Enhance Plus combines the convenience and design of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology in a miniaturized and comfortable earbud design, 40% smaller than leading small true wireless earbuds in the market2. The earbuds are designed with cutting-edge personalization technology, enabling individualized hearing enhancement during real-life conversations, and includes high-quality calls and music quality. With leading battery life of 10 hours on a single charge, it is a reliable partner for challenging hearing situations and is water and dust resistant. And the simple setup through the Jabra Enhance app allows for a great experience from the start.

Jabra Enhance Plus true wireless earbuds will bring hearing enhancement for clearer conversations, as well as music and calls in a state-of-the-art miniaturized design

Launching on February 25, 2022 , at select Beltone locations across the US and www.beltone.com at $799 1

Engineered to help people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, combining true wireless earbud features with advanced hearing aid technology and a discrete, comfortable design

Now 510(k)-cleared with FDA as a self-fitting hearing aid, ahead of the proposed OTC Hearing Aid category currently in draft regulation

Jabra Enhance Plus has been developed according to the highest standards of quality and has been FDA 510(k)-cleared under the new self-fit hearing aid regulation. The new earbuds3 will be available starting February 25 at select Beltone Hearing Care Centers nationwide and online at www.beltone.com for $7991.

Exclusively through Beltone, patients who purchase the Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds will have the option of adding Belcare+ for only $199 which includes a professional services fee for the required hearing evaluation as set by FDA's Self-Fitting regulations as well as unlimited follow up care and service, 25% discount on care and cleaning supplies, and a 1-year extended warranty on the Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds.

Anticipating the OTC regulation

Today, more than 50 million American adults live with some level of untreated hearing loss. This makes hearing loss one of the most prevalent and largest untreated health conditions in the US. In October 2021, the FDA released a draft regulation to introduce a new Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid category. This will allow greater access and more affordable hearing treatment options.

"Too many people do not get the hearing care they need. With Jabra Enhance Plus, Beltone is excited to help those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss in taking their first steps on their hearing journey as it provides an additional way to treat hearing loss sooner," says Mike Halloran, President of Beltone.

Learn more about the new Jabra Enhance Plus that will be available at select Beltone locations nationwide starting February 25, at www.Beltone.com.

Notes:

$799 for Jabra Enhance Plus earbuds only. Professional services (incl. hearing tests) to assess candidacy are required by respective state law. Fees for such services vary by location and Hearing Care Professional. 40% smaller compared to Jabra Elite 7 Pro, amongst the smallest true wireless earbuds Only compatible with iPhone devices

About Beltone

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services and support for its hearing care network that operates in more than 1,500 offices across the United States and Canada. Beltone remains the most trusted brand for quality products and care among its patients and adults aged 50 and older. To learn more, please visit www.beltone.com.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, which includes world-leading expertise in both audio and hearing solutions, we've committed over 150 years to making life sound better, opening a world of sound without limits. Our cutting-edge innovations in hearing care are engineered for you – whoever you are, whatever you do – and founded in the belief that great sound should be as individual as your personality. Jabra is part of the GN Group – pioneering great sound from world-leading hearing aids and office headsets, to cutting-edge sports headphones. www.jabra.com

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions. 150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, operates in 100+ countries, employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).Visit our homepage GN.com, get to know our innovation and leadership, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2021 GN Group A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

