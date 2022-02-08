BIRD Foundation Awards Grant to Sensifree and Cleveland Clinic to Develop Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitor

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel and CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensifree LTD, a medical device company developing advanced patient monitoring solutions ("Sensifree"), today announced the launch of a joint development program supported by the BIRD Foundation, with Cleveland Clinic.

Corporate logo (PRNewswire)

Sensifree and the Cleveland Clinic awarded a BIRD foundation grant to develop next-generation continuous BP monitor

Sensifree will develop the next generation of a device for non-invasive monitoring of blood pressure and other hemodynamic parameters. The product is intended for professional use and is expected to improve quality of care, patient safety and medical outcome of hospitalized patients. Cleveland Clinic will test and clinically validate the device.

"We are excited and proud to win this vote of confidence by the BIRD foundation," said Eran Agmon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Sensifree. "Cleveland Clinic's experience in this subject matter and high academic standards are a true asset for moving the science forward."

"A continuous non-invasive blood pressure monitor would be valuable for clinicians. Blood pressure monitoring is a focus for the department of Outcome Research because hypotension is common and potentially serious." said Prof. Daniel Sessler, Director of the department of Outcome Research at the Cleveland Clinic.

About Sensifree

Sensifree is a medical device company developing products based on its patent pending, proprietary technology for advanced hemodynamic monitoring. The Company's first product, a continuous, non-invasive blood pressure (cNIBP) monitor, is designed for use in hospital's critical care settings. cNIBP monitoring would allow to identify episodes of low BP, which is a major risk factor in the development of post-surgical complications and mortality. For more information please visit www.sensifree.com

About BIRD

The BIRD Foundation's mission is to stimulate, promote and support industrial R&D of mutual benefit to the U.S. and Israel. The BIRD Foundation was established by the U.S. and Israeli governments in 1977 to generate mutually beneficial cooperation between U.S. and Israeli companies, including start-ups and established organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensifree