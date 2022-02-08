Capital Square 1031 Acquires Newly Built MOB and Surgery Center in Arizona for an All-Cash/No Debt DST Offering The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $10.8 million in equity from accredited investors

YUMA, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a new purpose-built medical office building and surgery center in Yuma, Arizona. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 MOB AZ II, DST, a Reg. D private placement investment offering, in an all cash/no debt offering.

Capital Square 1031 (PRNewswire)

"Medical facilities such as this are some of the most desirable assets in the nation," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer. "The icing on the cake -- this facility is newly constructed, with a 15-year triple net lease to a strong regional medical group that is growing rapidly. Capital Square believes that this investment will generate stable cash flow, growth and appreciation over the holding period for investors who seek an all cash/no debt investment."

Located at 2145 W. 28th St., the facility was constructed in 2021 for Comprehensive Integrated Care, which executed a 15-year, triple-net lease that is personally guaranteed by the founding physician. The lease includes two five-year extension options.

The facility is situated in Tuscany Plaza, Yuma's premier medical and professional center. Tuscany Plaza houses more than two dozen specialty medical providers and is approximately one mile from the 406-bed Yuma Regional Medical Center.1

Comprehensive Integrated Care (CIC) was founded in 2013 and has expanded to offer 10 treatment centers located in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. CIC features a team of endovascular and vein specialists partnering with cardiologists and primary care doctors to provide minimally invasive procedures when traditional surgery is not an option.

CS1031 MOB AZ II, DST seeks to raise $10.8 million in equity from accredited investors.

"This property is leased to a strong tenant that has been expanding its practice to now include 10 treatment centers – another of which was acquired earlier this year by Capital Square for DST investors," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "Healthcare-related real estate assets such as this are attractive investment opportunities due to the compelling demographic shift that is underway in this country, with a ballooning senior population that is demanding ever-greater medical care that is increasingly being provided via out-patient facilities like those Capital Square acquires on behalf of its investors."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 146 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $4.5 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

julie@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capital Square 1031