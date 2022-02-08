The organization's statement comes on the heels of a new study published in The Lancet by the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis.

CleanSlate Centers, National Addiction Treatment Group, Releases Statement on Report That 1.2 Million Americans are Expected to Die of Opioid Overdoses between 2020 and 2029 The organization's statement comes on the heels of a new study published in The Lancet by the Stanford-Lancet Commission on the North American Opioid Crisis.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSlate Centers — a leading, national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from mental health, substance and alcohol abuse — has issued a statement by Greg Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of CleanSlate Centers, in response to a new study which found that 1.2 million Americans are expected to die of opioid overdoses from 2020 to 2029 if dramatic action is not taken.

The new data reported in The Lancet study emphasizes the dire need for resources to be directed to identify solutions for this public health crisis, especially amid reports unintentional overdoses among young people and increasing overdose deaths among Black men .

"The last two years, punctuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have exposed our existing mental, behavioral and addiction healthcare infrastructure as inadequate and outdated. And now with the Stanford-Lacet Commission warning in stark terms that the U.S. is expected to see 1.2 million overdose deaths from 2020 to 2029, there has never been a clearer call to action to improve our system," said Greg Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer of CleanSlate Centers. "There are many steps we can take. We need an increase in funding for patients who lack insurance and who do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance – many working-class Americans cannot access the help they need. We also agree with the Commission's position on abandoning long-standing disputes within the mental, behavioral and addiction communities – we cannot have a nonprofit and for-profit divide when it comes to available funding for education and prevention programming for treatment providers that have met high credential standards for treatment. Too often we see funding for addiction treatment left on the table."

"We need to lift antiquated policies for providers and companies that meet licensure and accreditation requirements on the number of patients per provider who can be prescribed buprenorphine, which has been proven to save lives and be safe in a controlled environment, and the utilization of telemedicine," Marotta added. He went on to say, "Among many other crucial changes necessary, we need to overhaul existing procedures around licensing, credentialing and enrollment so that quality providers can be in-network and address the early signs of mental and behavioral health challenges – too often well-rounded providers are blocked from reaching many patients due to limited options available in insurance networks. We need parity in benefits available for those suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders. A report delivered to Congress last month on the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA), an act designed to achieve this very goal, noted that this still was not a reality. We need real enforcement of the MHPAEA."

Since 2009, CleanSlate Centers has treated over 110,000 patients struggling with addiction and is committed to meeting the needs of those struggling with addiction to prevent more overdose deaths through clinically-proven treatments such as medically assisted treatment and behavioral health-focused therapies. The organization has 80+ centers across the country, reaching patients in 10 different states and rapidly expanding to meet the national need for addiction treatment services.

About CleanSlate Centers

CleanSlate is a national medical group that provides physician-led, office-based treatment for individuals suffering from opioid and alcohol use disorders. Founded in 2009 in response to the growing opioid epidemic, CleanSlate has grown to become an industry leader in high-quality, evidence-based care, providing medication-assisted treatment and related therapies to those suffering from the chronic disease of addiction. CleanSlate's large footprint of centers is growing rapidly to meet the demand for its medical services in states struggling with the opioid crisis throughout the country. To learn more visit www.CleanSlateCenters.com .

