Dieste Appoints Abe Garcia to Chief Creative Officer

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dieste Inc., a leading multicultural communications agency in U.S., has named Abe Garcia its new Chief Creative Officer (CCO), effective February 1st. Garcia will help set and implement the creative vision, oversee all creative development, spearhead the recruitment of top talent, and guide new business creative efforts, working closely with the agency's leadership team

"Abe is one of the most accomplished creative executives in our field. We felt like he was ready to take the helm of CCO, giving continuity to the great momentum we have as an agency," said Dieste's CEO Greg Knipp.

Garcia joined Dieste in 2015 as an executive creative director and has worked on many award-winning campaigns. "The vision I have is not a story about us being at the top, it's really about tapping into and unifying our incredibly diverse, talented, creative minds across all our offices to develop work for our clients that is talked about and moves our audiences. Work that's meant to create collisions, insights, experience, leadership styles, conversations, opinions," says Garcia.

Tony Dieste, Chairman of Dieste, said, "We are delighted to promote Abe to this important role. He's proved himself time and time again; he's bringing his unique creative talents to help our clients build and drive relevancy for some of the world's strongest brands. His work sells, entertains, and becomes part of the cultural conversation in tune with our creative legacy and reputation. His appointment underscores our ongoing investment in assembling the best bench of creative leaders in the space."

Dieste, among the most successful multicultural agencies in the U.S. over the past two decades, is experiencing one of its best moments both in terms of growth and creativity, according to Garcia. "I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to help shape the agency's next 20 years," said Garcia. The agency was recently recognized with multiple Effie awards and has been the recipient of Cannes Lions as well as many other industry accolades for strategic and creative platforms developed for its clients.

About Dieste, Inc. Dieste, Inc., the company for the new multicultural connected age, develops creative solutions and services to grow our clients' businesses. We work with brands and their partner agencies to better understand cultural audiences in order to improve brand relevance and drive significant results. Our work spans from commercials and digital experiences to business consulting and product innovation. Dieste is an "A" List Agency and three-time Ad Age Multicultural Agency of the Year winner and is part of The Collective a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.dieste.com

