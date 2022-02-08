DOCU ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Docusign, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Docusign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 27, 2020 to December 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 22, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Docusign, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on DocuSign's business was positive, not negative; (2) DocuSign misrepresented the role that the Covid-19 pandemic had on its growth; (3) DocuSign downplayed the impact that a 'return to normal' would have on the Company's growth and business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Docusign, you have until February 22, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Docusign securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the DOCU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/docusign-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23412&from=4.

