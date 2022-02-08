Doximity to Acquire Amion, Leader in Physician Scheduling Amion manages nearly 200k physician schedulesat thousands of hospitals including 18 of the top 20

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it has acquired Amion, a leading on-call physician scheduling site. Amion manages nearly 200,000 physician schedules at thousands of hospitals, including 18 of the top 20.

"We're excited to partner with founder Stuart Karon and the Amion team to expand our physician cloud platform," said Jeff Tangney, CEO and co-founder at Doximity. "Scheduling enhances our collaboration suite and will grow engagement across all our businesses."

"For 24 years, Amion fostered a micro-company model to maximize operational efficiency," said Stuart Karon, CEO and founder at Amion. "We're excited to add Doximity's growth gene to our DNA. Formalizing our decade-long partnership will bring great new tools to many more physicians."

The transaction is expected to close April 1, 2022.

Amion is a leading web and mobile on-call scheduling and messaging application for hospitals and physicians. With Amion, groups build balanced, equitable schedules which they post on Amion.com for staff to view and sync work shifts to personal calendars. The mobile application combines scheduling with communication and lets staff submit special requests and swap shifts. Amion founder and CEO Stuart Karon developed an early version of the application in 1998 to help his wife Jodi Wenger, MD, then a chief pediatric resident, build schedules for her large residency training program. Amion is based in the Boston area.

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information visit Doximity.com .

