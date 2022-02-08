Expansive® Assumes Management of Flexible Workspace in Wauwatosa, WI's Premier Live-Work-Play Development, The Mayfair Collection

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible workspace industry leader Expansive® Workspace extends its geographic footprint this month with the addition of Expansive Wauwatosa at 11220 West Burleigh Street, within the live-work-play environment at the Mayfair Collection. Expansive will upgrade technology infrastructure as part of the transition. Workspaces are available today. Register here for the Grand Re-opening to be held March 31, 2022.

"As the world heads back to the office and companies look for flexibility, Expansive adds value by offering unique workspace and meeting solutions for their teams," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Expansive. "We leverage the scale and expertise from our 43 owned properties to create a valuable resource for communities like The Mayfair Collection. We truly believe in helping companies and people thrive here in Wisconsin and across the country."

A beautiful two-floor boutique space, Expansive Wauwatosa offers an open mezzanine layout, on-demand meeting rooms, complimentary parking, outstanding adjacent dining and retail including Whole Foods® and Good City Brewing, and hosts a rotating gallery featuring local artists. Wauwatosa clients will also enjoy easy access to Expansive's nationwide workspace network, including locations in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago. Its state-of-the-art training room adds another world class facility to Expansive's growing corporate events business. With capacity for up to 50 guests, Wauwatosa's training room is configurable for virtual, hybrid, or in-person events.

Real estate leader Expansive creates workspaces where people and companies thrive in 45 locations across the U.S. Leveraging experience and scale from its portfolio of owned office properties, Expansive's suite of workspace management services gives owners a stable partner with expertise operating flex office space and a wide range of choices to help property owners maximize net operating income and value of their assets. Across its nationwide footprint, Expansive provides a wide range of space types including flexible and on-demand workspace, long-term leases, meeting and training rooms, event venues, and more. For more information, visit expansive.com.

