Partnerships with ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer and Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes Aim to Provide Male Cancer Patients with "King for the Day" Experiences through Hammer & Nails Cares Program

Hammer & Nails Partners with Non-Profit Organizations to Provide Male Cancer Patients with Free Grooming Services Partnerships with ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer and Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes Aim to Provide Male Cancer Patients with "King for the Day" Experiences through Hammer & Nails Cares Program

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammer & Nails, the luxury destination for exceptional men's grooming experiences has joined forces with ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes (MACHO) as part of the Hammer & Nails Cares program, which provides male cancer patients with free grooming services nationwide.

The Hammer & Nails Cares program will provide $100,000 of complimentary grooming services in 2022 to those male cancer patients most in need. Helping to fund a portion of the services donated is Hammer & Nails' point-of-sale provider, Zenoti.

"It's an honor to partner with these amazing organizations to spread awareness on the importance of self-care during cancer treatment for happiness and health, and to have a small hand in making these men with cancer feel better about themselves," said Aaron Meyers, CEO of Hammer & Nails. "Because each Hammer & Nails location is specifically designed for the privacy and comfort of our members and guests, male cancer patients who rarely get a spa day can leave their worries at the door and indulge in essential pampering in an environment exuding quality and relaxation."

Cancer is out of anyone's control and its demands including treatment, side effects and surgeries can make anyone feel helpless or frustrated. A cancer diagnosis can't be changed, but patients can make decisions on how they care for themselves and self-care is one way to take steps to address overall physical and mental health. According to the American Cancer Society, caring for your appearance can help you feel better about yourself, and looking your best can help feel more confident and in control.

"We know the emotional battle cancer patients face as well as the physical toll treatments can have on their bodies," said DeMetrius Kee from ZERO. "Self-care during cancer treatment is an essential and vital part of overall happiness and health, which is why we are thrilled knowing the male cancer patients we support will get the VIP treatment from Hammer & Nails to look and feel their best."

The Hammer & Nails experience is unlike any other. The atmosphere is low-lit, with soft ambient lighting throughout the shop. Exterior windows are tinted for privacy and the interior is furnished with dark wood and steel, creating a relaxing vibe. Members are greeted by name, escorted to a luxurious oversized leather chair, and handed a menu with complimentary beverages ranging from an ice-cold water to McAllen's whiskey, all of which is included in the service cost. Every guest has a personal TV, remote and noise-cancelling headphones for entertainment during his visit.

About ZERO

ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO's vision is Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free from prostate cancer. To see that vision fulfilled, ZERO focuses on prostate cancer education, testing, patient support, research and advocacy.

About Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes

Men Actively Creating Healthy Outcomes (MACHO) is a non-profit foundation dedicated to men's health and cancer awareness with a mission to inspire men to live healthier lives by making proactive healthcare choices. The partnership will be stewarded by Bin McLaurin, who is an internationally recognized Men's Health advocate and founder of MACHO.

About Hammer & Nails

Hammer & Nails was founded in 2013 with the vision to provide hand and foot care, manicures and pedicures, haircuts and shaves to every type of male. After launching its franchise opportunity in 2015, the first luxury grooming lounge dedicated to delivering a full suite of services to extraordinary individuals has built an unrivaled experience that's disrupting the men's grooming industry and revolutionizing the way guys get their groom on. Quickly becoming one of the fastest growing franchise brands in the segment, Hammer & Nails is ready to take advantage of the expanding $21B male grooming industry. Hammer & Nails has awarded licenses for more than 200 shops and is working to have 150 locations open and operating by 2025. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Hammer & Nails