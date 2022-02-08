IMSE Launches IMSE Impact Structured Literacy Programs to Enable Educators to Impact Literacy from Day One in the Classroom Based on the latest Science of Reading research, IMSE Impact Professional Development and Classroom Programs builds upon IMSE's 25+ year track record of success

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMSE , an education pioneer and the leading provider of Structured Literacy Professional Development and Classroom Programs, today announced it has launched its new IMSE Impact Structured Literacy Programs. IMSE Impact provides complete, evidence-based professional development and instructional programs that enable educators to impact literacy day one in the classroom. Based on the latest research in the Science of Reading, IMSE Impact incorporates the Orton-Gillingham methodology and all five pillars of literacy – plus language comprehension, spelling, and writing – to drive measurable gains for all students.

IMSE Impact is comprised of evidence-based professional development and student materials and coursework that are uniquely combined and fully aligned. IMSE Impact programs include Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham Plus for grades K-3, Morphology Plus for grades 3-5, and Phonological Awareness, which addresses the key elements of literacy instruction in the classroom, for all grades.

IMSE has incorporated an updated scope and sequence for its Comprehensive Orton-Gillingham Plus program, introducing easier sounds first so that students can quickly gain confidence. The sequence is still organized so that after four weeks, students are able to start writing words, and after nine weeks, they are able to start writing sentences.

"Research shows that when students achieve quick wins, they build confidence," said Janice Kohler, IMSE Chief Academic Officer. "By creating more age-appropriate instruction throughout the program and setting more realistic expectations for students, we are working to make learning to read an easier and more positive experience for students and teachers alike."

IMSE implemented feedback from district and school administrators, as well as educators, to ensure that IMSE Impact Structured Literacy Programs deliver even more value to districts, schools, educators, and students. As a result, IMSE Impact has been streamlined to make the transition from teacher training to literacy instruction even easier for teachers and more effective for students.

"We take feedback from our customers very seriously and have been incorporating teachers' suggestions into our curriculum development," said Jeanne Jeup, IMSE co-founder, educator, mother, and global literacy advocate. "We know that educators have so much on their plates and need their professional development to be efficient and implementable from day one in the classroom. By providing more complete notes around each concept, the updated IMSE Impact programs are designed to simplify instruction for the individual teacher while helping ensure program fidelity across a school or district."

IMSE engaged teachers and reading specialists in piloting the IMSE Impact programs. The feedback has been tremendous. Mrs. Ashlyn Zdanewicz, second grade teacher at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, SC, commented, "I must tell you how much I enjoyed our training week together! I felt SO confident applying strategies we learned with you during my reading class today and I could see the kids' faces light up as they felt engaged and confident in their learning. I have YOU to thank for that!"

For those educators who wish to complete their Structured Literacy training before the launch of the newly-revised IMSE Impact Structured Literacy programs in June 2022, IMSE is offering a package of incentives, resources, and new content guides to ensure that every teacher trained before June 2022 is fully aligned on the latest Science of Reading research and classroom implementation. For more information, visit https://imse.com/ .

About IMSE

IMSE is an education pioneer, and the leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions based on the Science of Reading that incorporates the Orton-Gillingham methodology and all five pillars of literacy to empower teachers from day one. Since 1996, IMSE has pioneered the use of Orton-Gillingham and Structured Literacy in general education, and remains at the forefront of research-based reading programs that are personalized, yet applicable to classroom teaching. IMSE's unmatched training and classroom programs deliver measurable growth for all students, enabling equity in literacy learning. And, as educators, the IMSE team understands the needs of teachers, schools, and districts, delivering a practical approach to teaching reading and empowering teachers that has helped millions of students across the country.

