Real Estate and Wellness Industry Veteran Mariana De Alba Joins Dignity Gold Board of Advisors - The Mexico-Based De Alba Joins to Expand the Geographical Expertise, Diversity and Innovation Mindset of the Gold Reserves-Backed Security Token Team -

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Gold , LLC, ("Dignity Gold"), the United States-based digital security that is taking a revolutionary approach to using verified gold reserves to back its security token, announced the appointment of Marina De Alba to its Advisory Board.

Dignity Gold, a blockchain development company using security tokens and a regulation-forward approach to provide investors and institutions a simple way to invest in the United States precious metals, mining, and mineral sector, added Ms. De Alba to expand its global expertise, diversity and innovation mindset.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mariana to our Advisory Board and tap into her unique and proven ability to bring innovative new business models and thinking to industries as diverse as real estate and wellness," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold. "Mariana will serve as a valuable liaison into Mexico as we continue to expand our reach while establishing Dignity Gold as a trusted and compliant, gold reserve-backed security token."

Ms. De Alba is a Board Member of Grupo Balvanera, a Family Office that handles investment and development of premium real estate in Central Mexico, in addition to joint ventures with major global companies whose projects address specific mandates in Mexico. She serves as the CEO/CO and Founder of Work From Anywhere Mexico, a holding company specializing in commercial real estate management and space transformation with diversified assets in creative business communities.

Ms. De Alba is also an advocate for work-life balance, who has spearheaded well-being-focused projects promoting activities that have a positive impact on the body and mind. She co-founded and led a ten-year initiative to promote sports for young men and women in Mexico, sponsored by German entrepreneurs and philanthropists to create a collaboration between Wolfsburg and Queretaro City to promote soccer as a formative and cultural experience. Ms. De Alba was the Co-Founder of Revolution Human, a social platform focused on wellness in Mexico. Before that, she was the Principal of Waste to Energy, where she focused on ventures in the waste-to-energy sector, developing technologies to increase the percentage of recyclable materials during the waste handling process and the development of low-cost technologies to create biofuels from the organic waste throughout Mexico.

Ms. De Alba will work harmoniously with the current members of the board which include Steve Braverman, William B. Heyn, Gary Levi, Roy D. Behren, Alexander Nassief, Dean Newton, Kent M. Swig and Oliver B. Swig.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

