Registration for Veritonic's Audio Intelligence Summit Now Open <span class="legendSpanClass">The summit will take place in-person on March 1st at SECOND Floor in NYC</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritonic, the industry's leading audio research and analytics platform, announced today that registration for the first annual Audio Intelligence Summit is now open. The summit will take place exclusively in-person at SECOND Floor in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. It will gather leaders from renowned brands, publishers, and agencies to discuss their audio and podcast advertising strategies, with emphasis on the creative testing and measurement practices that are amplifying their message and increasing their return. Programming will run from 1:00-5:00pm with a cocktail reception to follow. Tickets are $99 each.

The Audio Intelligence Summit will take place at SECOND Floor in New York City on March 1, 2022 .

To register to attend and stay up to date on the summit, visit https://audiointelligencesummit.com. For speaking and sponsorship inquiries, contact AIS@veritonic.com.

The summit will comply with all local COVID policies in effect at the time of the event. Additionally, all attendees will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to the event and show proof of full vaccination at the event. For more information, visit https://audiointelligencesummit.com.

About Veritonic

Veritonic is the industry's leading audio research and analytics platform. Its technology provides brands, publishers, and agencies with the data they need to optimize their omni-channel audio investments across podcasts, streaming audio, broadcast radio, audiobooks, video, and more. With competitive intelligence, creative testing, campaign performance and brand lift capabilities in an easy-to-use UI, the Veritonic platform is the most comprehensive solution for audio optimization and efficacy. To learn more, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

