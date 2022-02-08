THE SHYFT GROUP TO DEBUT LAST-MILE ELECTRIC DELIVERY VEHICLE AT NTEA WORK TRUCK WEEK

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, announced it will reveal its all-new electric delivery vehicle on their proprietary, purpose-built Class 3 EV chassis at the NTEA Work Truck Week trade show taking place in Indianapolis from March 8-10.

The Shyft Group will debut its all-new, battery electric delivery vehicle on March 9th at NTEA Work Truck Week. (PRNewswire)

"Unable to find a viable EV chassis option in the market, we decided to build our own," said Shyft Group CEO Daryl Adams. "We developed our proof of concept by leveraging nearly 50 years of experience in custom chassis production and last-mile delivery and will put prototypes in our customers' hands for testing and validation in the 2nd half of 2022. Leveraging the infrastructure that supports our coast-to-coast manufacturing and service footprint, we're poised to produce at scale to support the sharply rising demand for last-mile delivery vehicles as well as our customers' carbon-neutral goals."

Using the company's proprietary Work-Driven Design® process, the electric vehicle is a purpose-built walk-in delivery van that will reach a new benchmark in delivering optimal driver ergonomics and user experience. Vehicle prototypes are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, with production expected to begin by mid-2023.

Shyft is also helping customers in the transition to electric vehicle fleet management by providing an industry-first, purpose-built, portable power cube, which will also be featured at the show.

Shyft's proprietary battery-powered chassis features customizable length and wheelbase, making it well-suited to serve a wide range of medium-duty trucks. The chassis' modular design will accommodate multiple GVWR classifications, based on build-out and usage. The lithium-ion battery packs provide an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles with the opportunity to enhance range through expanded battery options.

With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets.

The Shyft Group will hold a press conference at Work Truck Week to unveil the new EV delivery van and chassis on Wednesday, March 9, from 10:00 to 10:25 a.m. in booth #3511.

In addition, Shyft brands DuraMag and Utilimaster will also make news at Work Truck Week, with press conferences scheduled for Thursday, March 10. DuraMag will present its new S-series all-aluminum service body at 10:00 a.m. in booth #3053, while Utilimaster follows at 10:30 a.m. in booth #3049 to show the Velocity R2, an under 10,000 lb. GVWR walk-in van built on a RAM ProMaster chassis.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,300 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

Juris.Pagrabs@theshyftgroup.com

517.997.3862

The Shyft Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Shyft Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Shyft Group