Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of New Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Data at the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical and Scientific Conference

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that the company will have an oral presentation at the upcoming 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical and Scientific Conference, being held March 13-16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation showcases data demonstrating a potential relationship between elamipretide and an exon skipping phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) in the X-linked muscular dystrophy (mdx) mouse model. PMOs are one of the few approved drug classes for the treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: The mitochondria-targeting peptide elamipretide potentiates dystrophin expression induced by an exon-skipping morpholino in the mdx mouse model

Presenter: David A. Brown, Ph.D.

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 9:10-9:25 am CST

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center Hermitage AB Room

"We are encouraged to learn that administration of elamipretide in addition to standard-of-care therapy may amplify therapeutic benefit in this model of Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Stealth. "With this finding, we hope to commence additional clinical development efforts with an ultimate goal of improving the standard of care for individuals suffering from the neuromuscular, as well as the cardiomyopathic, symptoms of this devastating and life-limiting disease."

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration, rare neuromuscular disorders, such as primary mitochondrial myopathy caused by nuclear DNA mutations and DMD, and rare cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for rare neurological disease indications, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

