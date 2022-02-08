TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® JOINS ALIGHT IN SUPPORTING AFGHAN EVACUEES

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help evacuated Afghan families resettle in Minnesota, the fastest growing international franchised moving company, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is joining forces with global humanitarian organization Alight to support the Welcome Home Initiative. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has been an integral part of the emergency response efforts throughout the state since it began in mid-January, and is contributing over $100,000 of in-kind services and resources to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan families moving into their new homes.

"With the huge responsibility of setting up approximately 250 homes throughout the Twin Cities, now more than ever, our organization and the community need help - to move big things and fast, all of which seemed insurmountable without the support of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK," said Alight's Annie Nolte-Henning, Program Director for the Americas. "They have donated their time, their team members, and their trucks to assist in resettling these families, and we could not be more grateful for their partnership."

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is forging ahead with their philanthropic efforts in order to see that all of the homes will be ready for families and individuals to move in. In an extension of the national team, the local Minnesota local team is providing what amounts to two trucks including their team members, for eight hours a day, three days a week.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Alight," states Sally Flinck, director of marketing and communications for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK. "TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has always been passionate about community outreach across the nation. It's amazing what Alight is doing for these Afghan families in resettling them in the Twin Cities."

This past Saturday, Alight and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, along with the St. Paul Saints, and nearly 50 generous volunteers hosted a donation drive at CHS Field. The one-day event resulted in over 300 carfulls of donations that filled a 28 foot box truck and included everything from large furniture items to everyday household products.

Alight is seeking financial donations from individuals, foundations and the private sector throughout Minnesota and the United States to supplement funding to support furnishing each home. To learn more about this transformative work and to make a donation, please visit the campaign homepage .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, is an international humanitarian organization, working to create conditions for refugees, migrants, asylum seekers, trafficked and displaced people to build full, meaningful lives. Providing health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

It all started as an after-school business for two high school boys. With a hand-drawn logo, advertisement in a local paper, and advertising fund stashed in a ceramic dish, the endeavor was never expected to be more than a local moving company. Now, more than 35 years later, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has grown both domestically and internationally with more than 380 locations worldwide. In 2022, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK began operating in 46 states with additional growth expected in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

