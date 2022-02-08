Vault Health Partners with Datavant to Enable Connectivity to Millions of COVID-19 Test Results and Unlock Pandemic Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vault Health, a national leader in remote diagnostics and COVID testing, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely de-identify and connect health data, today announced a collaboration to enable life sciences and healthcare organizations to connect their data to Vault's vast set of COVID-19 test data. Datavant will also support Vault's decentralized trial capabilities by connecting patients in Vault clinical trials to more than 500 real-world data partners and, with patient authorization, enable retrieval of the patient's complete medical record from Datavant's more than 15,000 clinics and 2,200 hospitals.

Vault Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vault Health) (PRNewswire)

"Our home diagnostics platform has enabled us to facilitate over 12 million U.S. COVID-19 tests," shared Jason Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Vault Health. "Datavant enables Vault to engage with researchers from across healthcare and life sciences to conduct robust analyses of patient outcomes for both positive and negative COVID cases. Even more exciting is the way Datavant's connectivity helps enrich remote trials we conduct for vaccine and diagnostics companies connecting both the patient's clinical record and the spectrum of available real-world data."

"There are still many unanswered questions about COVID-19," noted Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. "As the pandemic continues to unfold, questions about variants, breakthrough infections, impact on vulnerable subpopulations, and re-infection need answers. Having a partner in our ecosystem who can contribute insight to these pressing questions will hopefully support bringing the next generation of vaccines and treatments to market."

About Vault Health

Vault accelerates better health outcomes through faster diagnosis, innovative clinical research, and digital-first care delivery. Vault delivers care to patients on their terms, virtually or physically, by leveraging its national clinician network and data-driven tech platform to power its offerings. Vault has been a trusted leader in the fight against COVID-19, bringing the first FDA-authorized at-home PCR test to market. Since the start of the pandemic, Vault has delivered more than 12 million COVID-19 tests to consumers, employers, public health agencies, and school systems.

About Datavant

Datavant's mission is to connect the world's health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

