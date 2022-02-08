WiLS Partners with Scrible to Help Wisconsin Schools Affordably Access its Research and Writing Super App

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, the super app that streamlines the research and writing process for students and educators, announced today its partnership with WiLS (formerly Wisconsin Library Services) to provide its members access to Scrible at a substantial discount.

WiLS is a non-profit membership organization that facilitates collaborative projects and services to advance library service and help its members across the state of Wisconsin save time and money.

The organization now offers Scrible's paid plans (Scrible Edu Pro Teacher Plan, School Plan and District Plan) at a reduced rate. Through the partnership, more educators and students will be able to use Scrible's robust platform to advance teaching and learning of the research and writing process.

"We're excited to partner with WiLS to advance our shared goal of preparing students for college and the modern workplace," said Victor Karkar, CEO of Scrible. "This partnership will make powerful tools accessible to librarians and their schools to support development of the vital digital literacy and communication skills students need for success in college and beyond."

Historically, educators and students have had to use and manage multiple tools for the research and writing workflow. Scrible consolidates those tools in one place, streamlining a student's process of curating, annotating, citing and writing. The platform also enables librarians and teachers to track students' progress in real-time, easily access their work and provide timely feedback on it.

"Scrible is a game changer for students, teachers and librarians alike," said Jeff Brunner, WiLS Cooperative Purchasing Program Manager. "It's going to become an essential tool in teaching students how to research, write, edit and cite papers. These are critical skills that will serve these students in their academic and professional careers."

For more information or to request a quote, visit:

https://www.wils.org/services/cooperative-purchasing/scrible

About Scrible

Scrible is a comprehensive online platform tackling the huge research and writing skills crisis undermining students' college and career readiness. Scrible helps students curate, annotate and collaborate on texts and supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Easy access to student work and real-time progress data enables educators to provide timely feedback and personalize instruction for each student. Learn more at https://www.scrible.com .

About WiLS

Wisconsin Library Services (WiLS) is a nonprofit membership organization that works to advance library service, primarily in the state of Wisconsin. It facilitates collaboration and provides discounted services to libraries and other cultural institutions, enabling them to do more with their time and money. It also partners with government agencies and nonprofits to develop projects relevant to their central mission. WiLS strives to help its members turn ideas into action. Learn more at https://www.wils.org .

Media Contact:

Victor Karkar

866-SCRIBLE

press@scrible.com

WiLS Partners with Scrible (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scrible, Inc.