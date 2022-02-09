Adorama Rental Company Launches Professional Lens Repair Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Rental Company (ARC), a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography based in New York City, today announced its new professional lens repair service offering. ARC will be able to service non-warranty repairs, upgrades, and customization on a professional line of lenses, including Angenieux, Canon, Cooke, Sigma, and ZEISS lenses. The new lens repair lab expands Adorama Rental Co.'s rental services and production solutions for filmmakers, providing an inclusive customer experience with best-in-class support.

Adorama Rental Company's lens repair lab will be managed by Enrique Lara, a highly trained and certified master craftsman in the industry with over 14 years of experience. Certified at Angenieux headquarters, Enrique specializes in diagnosing, overhauling, and repairing Angenieux lenses as well as the full cinema optics product line including Canon, Cooke, Sigma, ZEISS and more. With the industry's limited skilled craftsmen, Enrique Lara brings vast knowledge and precision work in the craft; offering customers a master-level service, restoring each lens up to the industry's highest standards.

"We're excited to offer this new service to all our rental customers as a testament to the quality of service and equipment available at Adorama Rental Company," said Glenn Kornfeld, President of Adorama Rental Company. "We recognized that many of our returning rental customers also have their own high-end gear that requires proper care and maintenance work, so this expansion felt like a natural next step for our business. With the help of our new Lens Tech Specialist, customers can now come to us for all their maintenance and repair needs for their valuable cinema lenses."

With our high-end offerings across contemporary, vintage, spherical, and anamorphic optics combined with our digital cinema cameras, Adorama Rental Company offers many options to help filmmakers and content creators deliver the right cinematic look. ARC has expanded its cinema optics offerings, acquiring Angenieux Optimo Primes, ARRI Master Anamorphics, Canon K35, Canon Cine Servo 25-250, Bausch and Lomb Super Baltar, Musashi Takumi 1 and 2, and much more.

For more information on Adorama Rental Company's new professional lens repair service, please visit www.adoramarentals.com/lens-repair.

About Adorama Rental Company

Adorama Rental Company is a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, providing the creative community with the tools and services to achieve excellence. With two premier locations in New York City spanning over 25,000 square feet, Adorama Rental Co. offers a full-service rental experience with technical support across a deep catalogue of imaging technology that includes the latest cinema cameras and lenses, grip & electric, lighting, audio, monitors, and more.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for almost 50 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and Printique . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms, and the Scuba.com storefront in Costa Mesa, CA. Orders can also be placed via our inbound and outbound sales team and Adorama personal shoppers. Our newly opened Salt Lake City warehouse and contact center offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV and AdoramaMusic , social media, and with live online and in-person events.

