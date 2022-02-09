Dogtopia Wraps 2021 with Strong Year of Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare franchise, is excited about 2022 after another year of great success in 2021. The brand is embarking on its most aggressive expansion to date in the new year while forging new partnerships and rolling out new systems, technology and support along with unique wellness initiatives that will deliver holistic mental and physical health benefits to Dogtopia dogs and pet parents.

In 2021, the Phoenix-based brand experienced exponential growth, awarding 70 new territories in North America, opening 32 new daycares and delivering more than 3 million daycare experiences to Dogtopia dogs. With almost 400 licenses awarded since 2017, Dogtopia continues to attract multi-unit developers as well as passionate, local owner-operators and families looking to invest in the rapidly growing pet industry. Established Dogtopia locations enjoyed a very prosperous year, with total network revenue increasing by more than 70% and same-store sales up more than 23% on 2019. In addition to welcoming new dogs to the Dogtopia pack, daycares across the country have now collectively raised more than $1M for the Dogtopia Foundation, an organization dedicated to enabling dogs to positively change our world.

The 2022 prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine Annual Franchise 500® rankings recognized Dogtopia as #51, up three spots from the 2021 ranking, and again positioning Dogtopia as the number one brand in the pet services sector. Dogtopia is set up for a record year of openings in 2022 with 60+ new locations expected to debut in dog-loving communities across North America and 400 locations slated to be operating by 2024, all with the purpose to provide exceptional care and wellness for dogs and pet parents. The new openings are being driven by local franchise partners with diverse backgrounds who are attracted to Dogtopia's unparalleled and sophisticated franchise systems, delivered by 60+ experienced and committed professionals at the Dogtopia Support Office.

"We are thrilled and excited to deliver another record year of growth. We couldn't have achieved these milestones without the support of our incredible Dogtopians, their dedicated teams, our many loyal pet parents and our fun-loving Dogtopia dogs," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "As Dogtopians, we work hard every day to provide an exciting and safe environment, all centered around wellness, for both dogs and pet parents so they can live long, happy and healthy lives together. As more and more dogs join our lives, it's only right that we continue to deliver on our Noble Cause of enhancing the joy of dog parenthood in a way that benefits the entire family."

Helping to drive the impressive growth and create new opportunities are several new partnerships Dogtopia formed in 2021, including collaborations with Minecraft Marketplace, Dig, KONG and NutriSource Pet Foods, making Dogtopia the ultimate destination to deliver a holistic wellness experience for canines. Dogtopia also partnered with Peanuts for a second year, hosting special events for Snoopy's birthday among other exciting activations.

A new Board of Directors will help guide the company into the future. The new board comprises eight accomplished individuals whose combined experience includes decades in finance, retail and franchising with emerging and mature brands. To learn more about the Board visit https://www.dogtopia.com/board-of-directors/.

With more than 180 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest growing brand in the booming pet services industry. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, refreshing spa services, nose to tail inspections among other perks, promoting safe socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia's services are all-inclusive with top-quality meals prepared according to each pet parent's request, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away.

The Dogtopia franchise family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings, and many different types of business owners. For more information about Dogtopia in general or the franchise opportunity, visit www.dogtopia.com.

