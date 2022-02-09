Iconic photograph of HRH Princess Margaret inspires special art exhibition precisely 20 years after her death

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All artworks found here. The exhibition will launch on 9 February 2022 at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, London, UK.

Princess Margaret 1986, Credit: Ken Griffiths – Ken Griffiths Bureau (PRNewswire)

"It's not easy being a Princess" seminal photograph by legendary photojournalist Ken Griffiths captures Princess Margaret in 1986, unpublished until her death on 9 February 2002

The pillow was recently created for The Crown, Netflix's hit show that brought younger generations closer to the character and icon of Margaret

Now, 20 years on, the image is central to this one-off exhibition and book launch in London , where 22 artists reimagine the idea for a modern-day audience

Artists include Amrit Pal Singh and Ben Ashton , who've created NFTs inspired by the original photograph

An NFT drop in collaboration with KnownOrigin is scheduled two days before the exhibition closes, on 18 February

Today the Ken Griffiths Bureau (The Bureau) announces HRH Princess Margaret – 20 Years 20 Artworks, a one-off exhibition and book launch to mark the death of HRH Princess Margaret 20 years ago, taking place in London, Soho.

22 artists have collaborated to create unique artworks, from oil on canvas to neon, blood, glass and NFTs, to celebrate the image of Princess Margaret on the 20th anniversary of her death. And with Princess Margaret's portrayal on Netflix's The Crown broadcast to younger generations, the exhibition aims to bring others closer to Margaret using various artistic approaches.

The Bureau, a creative hub founded by Ruby Griffiths to honour her father's photographic legacy, has launched a book alongside the exhibition, featuring all artists and their work over the year-long project.

Ruby Griffiths says, "After a year of hard work, I am excited to share this special exhibition inspired by my father". Ken explained that the photo was a "life-long private joke" between him and Princess Margaret. It captures the true essence of Margaret – as one of the artists described her, she was a rebel without a crown.

The artists have explored the image without any limitations or direction, allowing them to work with their vision and creativity. "We have gathered an incredible mix of artists, national and international, with the utmost attention to diversity and inclusivity. They have communicated their vision and style, exposing a different narrative carved from beneath the picture."

Ken Griffiths' original photograph was taken in 1986 during a shoot for the book 'The Englishwoman's Wardrobe' by Angela Huth but never made it into the final edit and remained unpublished until Princess Margaret's passing on 9 February 2002, when the image appeared on The Telegraph's front cover.

The NFTs will be exclusively launching on KnownOrigin, one of the UK's first and most significant NFT Marketplaces. The drop is scheduled two days before the exhibition closes, on 18 February.

The Bureau will showcase some works on 8K wall screens and included in the show will be an interactive Samsung flip display allowing the visitors, for the whole duration of the exhibition, to contribute to a collaborative art piece set to be minted as an NFT and sold.

Ruby Griffiths has recently set up The Bureau to merge vintage analogue photographs from the past into a more contemporary narrative through collaborations between artists and photographers.

The money from the piece will go towards the Motor Neurone disease association in honour of Ken Griffiths.

