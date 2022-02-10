BnBs Meet NFTs: Earn Passive Income from Airbnbs Without Running Them

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Who else has seen entrepreneurs making 6-7 figures or more as AirBnB hosts? It's quickly becoming one of the easiest ways to generate consistent, almost passive income. You've probably seen videos and ads from Airbnb "gurus" about the insane, nearly passive income potential of successful AirBnBs. But finding, furnishing, and running them isn't as simple as it seems. It requires a ton of time, capital, and marketing skills most people don't have.

DaoBnB saw this as an invitation to combine NFTs and AirBnBs. They thought, "Instead of making people run their own AirBnBs… why not find the units, acquire them, run the business, own a share of 500+ units, and reap the consistent rewards with us? What if their share's value increased as the business grew and they didn't have to do anything? What if they got free nights?" This is the opportunity.

Enter DaoBnB, a collection of 9,100 NFTs that provides holders the ability to build passive income and get free night stays in successful BnBs.

The NFTs will be backed by 500+ short-term rental units acquired, furnished, and managed by the project. Each unit expects to earn $1,000-$2,000 per month. 50% of the profit will be distributed between holders, and 50% reinvested back into the project to acquire more units. The project is devoting the rest of 2022 to launching and acquiring these units.

DaoBnBs main focus is building long-term, hands-off wealth for its community. This is why each holder will receive free nights in the project's holdings. In addition, holders will get to vote and influence the project's direction through its $DAObnb token, launching in early 2022. This makes DaoBnB one of the first NFT projects to offer actual, real-world utility to its holders.

The project team has a proven track record of success in NFTs and AirBnBs. The development team building the NFT infrastructure has already launched sold out a project, Primate Social Society. The team acquiring the AirBnB units, Bryce and Michael , successfully acquire and manage an extensive portfolio of AirBnBs.

DaoBnB is set to deliver a product that goes beyond income and provides holders with genuine value that will only grow as the business does. You still have time to get on the project's whitelist and be one of the first to join.

Connect with DaoBnB

Website | Discord | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DaoBnB