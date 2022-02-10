Evernorth's Accredo Earns URAC Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accredo®, the specialty pharmacy subsidiary of Evernorth, Cigna Corporation's health services business, was awarded URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence designation. The URAC accreditation recognizes Accredo for demonstrating commitment to quality health services, patient safety and improved outcomes for patients living with rare diseases.

"The patients we serve are living with the most complex health issues and they deserve the highest quality of specialty care," said Matt Perlberg, president, pharmacy businesses, Evernorth. "This accreditation is an important indicator of excellence and reflects our ongoing focus on improving health outcomes for patients with rare diseases."

An estimated 25 to 30 million people in the U.S. suffer from a rare disease and approximately two-thirds are children. Accredo's rare disease therapeutic resource center provides specialty pharmacy and in-home clinical care for patients living with 23 different rare diseases. The company's care delivery team includes approximately 500 specialist pharmacists and 600 field-based nurses as well as social workers and dieticians. Accredo has already earned URAC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, effective through January 1, 2024.

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Accredo do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "By achieving URAC accreditation, Accredo demonstrates excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes."

About Evernorth

Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Express Scripts® Pharmacy, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

