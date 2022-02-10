GetResponse Announces Conversion into Joint-Stock Company This change enables the company to offer an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP).

GDAŃSK, Poland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetResponse , marketing automation software, announces its conversion into a Polish joint-stock company. This change enables GetResponse to move forward with implementing an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP).

Employee ownership, through an ESOP, is a powerful way to boost motivation and retention and attract new talent.

In order to share business success with key employees and ensure they are directly impacted during times of accelerated growth, the development of an ESOP model was necessary.

"Our focus has been on creating an environment in which our employees can become true business owners," said Maciej Ossowski , Board Member and Director of GetResponse MAX. "Employee ownership is one of the most powerful ways to boost motivation and retention and attract new talent, as well as align long-term goals, and we couldn't be more excited to now offer this benefit."

In addition to added business transparency and an ESOP program, the transition to a joint-stock company gives employees liquidation options if they decide to monetize their shares. GetResponse has committed to an unconditional buyback program for every employee holding shares. This means there is no external event that needs to happen in order to sell shares, which results in direct financial benefits for employees and their families.

About GetResponse

Founded in 1997, GetResponse , a simple-yet-powerful marketing automation software, has more than 20 years of experience empowering businesses to garner tangible results. Along with 24/7 customer support available in eight languages, GetResponse features more than 30 tools: email marketing, website builder, conversion funnel, marketing automation, live chats, webinars, paid ads, and more.

