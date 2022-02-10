Gopuff Appoints Bryan Batista as Senior Vice President of International

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gopuff , the go-to platform for immediate delivery of everyday needs, has announced the appointment of Bryan Batista as Senior Vice President of International. Batista will lead Gopuff's international business strategy, helping drive its expansion while amplifying its growing presence in existing markets outside of the U.S. Batista previously served as CEO of Booking.com's Rentalcars.com business. Based in the UK, Batista will report to Gopuff's co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael IIishayev. He will officially join Gopuff's leadership team in March.

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff, said: "Bryan's deep expertise scaling companies around the world will be invaluable as we bring the Gopuff experience to new customers and markets worldwide. We have a proven track record of strategic and successful expansion in the U.S. and Europe. We are confident that with Bryan on board, we are strongly positioned to continue to advance our global growth."

Batista has held a number of leadership positions with Booking.com since 2014. He was most recently CEO of Rentalcars.com and Senior Vice President of Booking.com's Trips Division, leading development of a full range of transport and trip-related services for customers in over 160 countries worldwide. Previously at Booking.com, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Senior Director of Global Partnerships.

Batista added, "Instant commerce is one of the most innovative and influential sectors today. Joining the pioneer of the category to help build the business in international markets is an opportunity like none other. We've seen how quickly adoption has risen in the UK, and I look forward to repeating that success elsewhere in Europe and beyond with this incredible team."

Prior to Booking.com, Batista worked at Tesla Motors in both the US and Europe. He holds a BASc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Gopuff launched in the UK in November, its first international market expansion outside the US following the acquisitions of Dija and Fancy in 2021, with further locations launching in Q1 2022. Gopuff has already accumulated 40% category share after only formally launching there in November 2021, according to YipitData.

